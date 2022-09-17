ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

WHAT'S YOUR RUTHLESS HOROSCOPE FOR THE DAY?

Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq4kf_0hz4AGWE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tm0y5_0hz4AGWE00

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Let It Go, Because Not Everything Is In Your Control

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 19 to 25 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift

The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright  disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery

Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back

You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places

Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It

You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 17, 2022. It’s impossible to be perfect. It’s neither healthy nor productive to obsess on perfectionism. You know these things. You understand you can’t afford to get bogged down in overthinking and overreaching and overpolishing. And when you are at your best, you sublimate such manic urges. You transform them into the elegant intention to clarify and refine and refresh. With grace and care, you express useful beauty instead of aiming for hyper-immaculate precision. I believe that in the coming weeks, dear Virgo, you will be a master of these services—skilled at performing them for yourself and others.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Unless They’re Willing To Go With The Flow

If you’re comfortable with the idea of going with the flow, then you’re one step ahead of the game, as this week’s astrology has everything to do with being adaptable, and willing to make the necessary changes. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of September 12 to 18, it’s likely due to you attaching yourself to a specific outcome, and/or setting expectations that aren’t necessarily realistic. That being said, shifting your focus and mindset could benefit you in more ways than one this week, but only if you’re up for the challenge. At...
LIFESTYLE
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
854
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy