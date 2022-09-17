ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

As Trina McGee Opens Up About Her Boy Meets World Experiences, The Show's Casting Directors Recall Hurdles Of Tapping Her For The Angela Role

Trina McGee has been getting all the love and support from Boy Meets World fans, as she's been discussing her experiences (those good and not-so-good) while working on the classic show. She hasn’t been shy about revealing "disrespectful" incidents that occurred during her years on the show. While detailing her time playing Angela Moore, the star also recalled the lengthy audition process to securing the major role. After hearing the actress' account, the show’s casting directors recalled tapping her to play the beloved character.
The Independent

Voices: Why criticise Meghan for showing emotion at the Queen’s funeral? A ‘stiff upper lip’ is nothing to be proud of

The clenched jaw, the pursed lips, flushed faces, sombre looks: they were all there for the millions to see. As the royal family paid tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, we saw public mourning on a scale that hasn’t been encountered before – at least not in my lifetime.But as these images were broadcast around the world for more than 10 days, through the vigil and the royal procession, we saw how restraint in grief is celebrated and applauded. We were fascinated by these images that showed the royal family standing calm and composed even in the moments...
Nicki Swift

ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

