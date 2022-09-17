NBC football roundup: Boos powers Eastwood to victory over Genoa

PEMBERVILLE — Case Boos rushed for four touchdowns to help host Eastwood defeat Genoa 34-26 in a Northern Buckeye Conference football game on Friday night.

Boos rushed for scores of 68, 18, 46, and 40 yards. He rushed for 223 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 NBC). Boos also completed 2 of 3 passes for 85 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Bauer.

Genoa (2-3, 1-1) quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst threw touchdown passed of 15 yards to Alex Spencer, and 12 yards to Mason Drummond. Brunkhorst converted 23 of 44 passes for 293 yards.

ROSSFORD 47, FOSTORIA 7

Rossford quarterback Alex Williams found Kaden Kirkman for two touchdown passes in the Bulldogs’ win over Fostoria.

Kirkman caught scoring passes of 43 yards and 28 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. He finished with seven receptions for 116 yards.

Jake Morrison also caught two TD passes from Williams, a 46 yarder in the second quarter, and a 19 yarder in the third quarter.

Brody Nusbaum returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Rossford (2-3, 1-1).

Fostoria falls to 0-5, 0-2.

LAKE 49, WOODMORE 7

Lake’s David Parson ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to help the Flyers pick up their first win of the season.

Parson scored on runs of 4, 3, 86, and 14 yards — his last one capping a stretch of 42 straight points into the third quarter for the Flyers (1-4, 1-1). Caleb Tobias threw for 123 yards on 4-of-5 passing with two touchdowns.

Landon Rich rushed for 92 yards on seven carries with a 73-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (1-4, 0-2).