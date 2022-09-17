Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
nbc16.com
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
nbc16.com
LCSO seizes thousands of pot plants and a luxury vehicle during marijuana bust
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Illegal marijuana plants, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and silver, and a luxury vehicle were seized following the execution of a search warrant south of Junction City last week. The Lane County Sheriff's Office discovered the illegal marijuana operation in the 30-thousand block...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove Police still under investigation for use of force during recent arrest
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KMTR continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove protest over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Felons face Marion County charges for guns, drugs
Two felons are being held in the Marion County Jail on drug and gun charges after deputies were called about a vehicle being broken into Friday afternoon.
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
KCBY
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Pedestrian killed by car in alleyway
CORVALLIS, Ore.- One man is dead after a vehicle hit him in an alley way early Saturday morning. On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at about 3:40 a.m. officers from the Corvallis Police Department responded to a report of vehicle versus pedestrian crash in an alleyway in the 100 block of SW 2nd St.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
nbc16.com
Lane County agency expects smoke to stay for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
kptv.com
Albany man dies after being hit by car in Corvallis alley
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man was killed and being hit by a car in downtown Corvallis early Saturday morning, according to police. The Corvallis Police Department said at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in an alley in the 100 block of Southwest Second Street. They provided life-saving measures to the 42-year-old Albany man. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
kqennewsradio.com
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
nbc16.com
Air quality advisory issued for Lane County through Wednesday morning
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An air quality advisory has been issued by LRAPA for Lane County through Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says Eugene and Springfield are expected to have air quality of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning and improving Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
Comments / 0