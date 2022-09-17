ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Enis, Vele Staying Focused As Role In Utah Offense Grows

SALT LAKE CITY- Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele are determined to stay focused after a big outing last weekend against San Diego State. The Utes were determined to incorporate their wide receivers into the offense more heading into 2022, but the process has been slower than most thought three games in. However, both Enis and Vele showed their value as pass catchers, hauling in three of Utah’s five touchdowns last weekend. The key now for the veteran players is to keep being that threat week-in and week-out starting with Arizona State this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Ludwig Has Confidence In Offense, Looking For Faster Starts

SALT LAKE CITY- Three games into the season and Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has full confidence in the offense, he just wants them to start faster. While the veteran group has the ability to overcome early mistakes, Ludwig wants them to work toward being a force for four quarters instead of just three.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of BYU’s loss to the Oregon Ducks. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU TE Dallin Holker Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football tight end Dallin Holker is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the tight end directly. After Tuesday’s practice, Holker was not at practice as players walked off the Student Athlete Building practice field. He informed BYU head coach...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

University Of Oregon Apologizes To BYU For Offensive Chant During Football Game

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has apologized to BYU for a chant during Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium. A video surfaced on social media (NOTE: Language Warning) showing Oregon’s student, The Pit Crew, chanting a message about people affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s ownership is the Latter-day Saint church.
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Tumbles Down AP Top 25 After Oregon Loss, Utah Sees Slight Bump

SALT LAKE CITY – The week four AP Top 25 is out. One team from the state of Utah took a tumble, while the other saw a slight jump. BYU dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 after losing to Oregon, 41 to 20. Utah crushed the San Diego State Aztecs in a late-night window, giving them a slight jump from 14 to 13 in this week’s rankings.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
PARK CITY, UT

