Record-tying round gives Karlsson Sanford International lead

By Sean Bower
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Karlsson birdied the 18th hole to cap off an 8-under 62, which tied the tournament record and gave him the outright lead after one round at the 2022 Sanford International.

Karlsson started the day with 3 consecutive pars, but then got his round going with back-to-back birdies on the 4th and 5th holes. He’d birdie the difficult par 4 7th as he went out in 3-under par.

He was even better on the back-9, with birdies on two of his first three holes. He’d then finish off a spectacular round with three straight birdies on 16,17, and 18 to cap off a record-tying round.

Karlsson holds a one-stroke lead over his playing partner Kevin Sutherland and defending champion Darren Clarke, after each carded 7-under 63’s.

There’s six players in a tie for 4th just two strokes back, which includes 2019 champion Rocco Mediate. You can see the full leaderboard here .

The second round continues on Saturday with the first tee times set for 11:25 a.m.

