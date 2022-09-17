Read full article on original website
BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
KSL Sports Rewind: Top 5 Plays From Week 6 Of High School Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books and the KSL Sports Rewind team put together their top five plays. Dusty Litster put together the KSL Sports Rewind top five plays. For a full breakdown of the best plays from the...
Enis, Vele Staying Focused As Role In Utah Offense Grows
SALT LAKE CITY- Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele are determined to stay focused after a big outing last weekend against San Diego State. The Utes were determined to incorporate their wide receivers into the offense more heading into 2022, but the process has been slower than most thought three games in. However, both Enis and Vele showed their value as pass catchers, hauling in three of Utah’s five touchdowns last weekend. The key now for the veteran players is to keep being that threat week-in and week-out starting with Arizona State this weekend.
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of BYU’s loss to the Oregon Ducks. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
Whittingham, Utes Not Taking ASU Situation For Granted
SALT LAKE CITY- The Sun Devils are coming off a disastrous weekend where they lost to Eastern Michigan and head coach Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties. While being in turmoil is nothing new for ASU since the NCAA started investigating Edwards and the Sun Devils for recruiting violations last summer, the most recent news certainly adds an extra element of suspense to the Utes’ upcoming matchup.
BYU TE Dallin Holker Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU football tight end Dallin Holker is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the tight end directly. After Tuesday’s practice, Holker was not at practice as players walked off the Student Athlete Building practice field. He informed BYU head coach...
BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
University Of Oregon Apologizes To BYU For Offensive Chant During Football Game
EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has apologized to BYU for a chant during Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium. A video surfaced on social media (NOTE: Language Warning) showing Oregon’s student, The Pit Crew, chanting a message about people affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s ownership is the Latter-day Saint church.
Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
BYU Tumbles Down AP Top 25 After Oregon Loss, Utah Sees Slight Bump
SALT LAKE CITY – The week four AP Top 25 is out. One team from the state of Utah took a tumble, while the other saw a slight jump. BYU dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 after losing to Oregon, 41 to 20. Utah crushed the San Diego State Aztecs in a late-night window, giving them a slight jump from 14 to 13 in this week’s rankings.
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah vs. San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down Utah’s dominant win over San Diego State. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter here.
