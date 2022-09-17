ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

La Salle dominates Niskayuna, 25-7

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAm4J_0hz465mb00

SCHENECTADY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — The La Salle Cadets obviously came into this game ready to play. They were rolling at 19-0 at the half against Niskayuna.

On the Cadets first drive of the second half, Nisky’s defense came up with a big stop and third down. The Silver Warriors were moving the ball until La Salle came up with a interception. Jonny Yamin took it to the house for 6 to extend their lead to 25-0.

Niskayuna would find the end zone late but it was too late for a comeback as La Salle went on to win 25-7.

Next week Niskayuna will take on Queensbury at home and La Salle will play Troy at home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa shuts out Averill Park on senior night

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night. Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Troy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Queensbury, NY
Niskayuna, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
BROADALBIN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The La Salle Cadets#Nexstar Media Inc
anash.org

Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany

For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Live at 9: Alex Torres talks 42 years of leading his Latin Orchestra

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10’s Stephanie Rivas sat down with Alex Torres to discuss the lasting impact of his music in the Capital Region and beyond. Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra formed in Amsterdam in 1980 and blossomed into a 12-piece orchestra that continues to perform across the globe at concerts, festivals, inaugurations, and […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Artist meet-and-greet set for Glens Falls mural

Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany celebrates women in tech

The University at Albany (UAlbany) will be hosting it's annual "State of Grace" conference to celebrate women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics). The four-day conference, which is organized by UAlbany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC) Vice Dean Jennifer Goodall, is open to students, faculty, staff, and local professionals.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls

On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy