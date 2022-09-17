ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the university of hawai'i system

Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
KHON2

Food 2 Go – Tight Tacos

For this Taco Tuesday, we’re keeping it tight because in Kaimuki there’s a new Mexican Taqueria that’s been spicing up the neighborhood by serving up the grinds. Tight Tacos now has a location on Oahu and joining us with all the ono details is Reggie Ballesteros, owner off Tight Tacos.
KITV.com

Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of journalism at U.H. Manoa

Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the campus newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists. Ka Leo has been the voice of Hawaii, and for the students at UH Manoa, gives future journalists...
honolulumagazine.com

Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen

Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
honolulumagazine.com

Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium

Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
