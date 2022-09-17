Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Kahuku (Hawaii) football performs moving fight song, dance after loss to national No. 1 St. John Bosco
The scene on the field Saturday night moved St. John Bosco football operations manager Jessie Christensen. A sea of Kahuku High School (Hawaii) players and scores of visiting fans in Kahuku red. "What I witnessed tonight will never leave me," Christensen wrote in a Twitter post. "The beautiful ...
‘Bows Football Final — Duquesne reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is out!
the university of hawai'i system
Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
Waipahu enters Cover2 rankings after Aiea upset
Waipahu has entered the Cover2 state rankings after an upset victory over Aiea on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
KHON2
Food 2 Go – Tight Tacos
For this Taco Tuesday, we’re keeping it tight because in Kaimuki there’s a new Mexican Taqueria that’s been spicing up the neighborhood by serving up the grinds. Tight Tacos now has a location on Oahu and joining us with all the ono details is Reggie Ballesteros, owner off Tight Tacos.
Denby Fawcett: A Mecca For Urban Gardeners Struggles To Recover From The Pandemic
The University of Hawaii’s Urban Garden Center opened 33 years ago. Since then, it has gradually become a go-to place for home gardeners to learn from experts how to better grow garden plants and food. Urban Garden Center’s stated mission is “To continuously and consistently provide innovative and diverse...
KITV.com
Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of journalism at U.H. Manoa
Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the campus newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists. Ka Leo has been the voice of Hawaii, and for the students at UH Manoa, gives future journalists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
honolulumagazine.com
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen
Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
honolulumagazine.com
Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium
Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
KITV.com
Hundreds of bicyclists will take to Honolulu streets on Sunday, September 25
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Bicycling League is reminding drivers and pedestrians to share the road - especially on Sunday, September 25. That's when the Hawaii Bicycling League will set off for their 39th Honolulu Century Ride, which will bring 900 to 1,000 across 100 miles on Oahu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii
There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.
KITV.com
Discover how to create your Dream Wedding at the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo
As a bride, you want your wedding day to be perfect. And whether that’s finding your dream dress at Casablanca or finding the best vendors, the Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo is here to make your special day a dream come true!. Gladys Agsalud, owner of Casablanca Bridal &...
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
Kidnapping spurs self-defense tips: Practice readiness to run, hide, fight
The terrifying kidnapping and rescue on the Big Island had many kids and adults alike thinking “what would I do if it happened to me?” KHON2 talked to a self-defense expert to get some guidance.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
Comments / 0