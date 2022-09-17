'He wasn't on the agenda:' First-time QB tallies 5 TDs in Fossil Ridge's shutout win over Windsor

WINDSOR – No Tyler Kubat. No Mac Busteed.

No problem.

Not for the Fossil Ridge High School football team in its first game without the two stars, at least.

Sophomore Colton Pawlak, playing quarterback for the first time in his life, stepped in for the injured Kubat and stole the show.

He threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, leading the SaberCats to a surprisingly lopsided 33-0 win over a Windsor team that beat Fort Collins 27-21 just a week earlier.

“This is my first game (at quarterback) at any level,” Pawlak said afterward, still trying to digest what he had just done. “It’s not just me, though. The O-line had a great picket all game, the receivers were beating their guys left and right; they helped me out a whole lot.”

As good as Fossil Ridge’s receivers are — and they have a group that is easily among the best in the state this season — Pawlak still had to deliver them the ball.

And he did that exceptionally well, throwing for touchdowns of 5 yards to Trek Keyworth in the first quarter, 66 yards to Marcus Mozer on the final play of the first half and 22 yards to Domenic Leone early in the fourth quarter.

A trophy game: Wellington football guts out Boxelder Cup win over new, old rival Timnath

When the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Pawlak wasn’t throwing for touchdowns, he was running for them. He scampered 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half, giving the SaberCats a 19-0 lead at the time.

“That was electric,” Fossil Ridge coach Jeff Fulton said.

And after a long pass to Keyworth got the ball deep into Windsor territory, he ran for a 1-yard TD to make it 26-0.

“Colton was a surprise,” Fulton said. “He wasn’t on the agenda. But he is such a difference-maker.”

Kubat had surgery on his collarbone Wednesday and will be out at least four more weeks, Fulton said.

Busteed was on the sidelines in street clothes, wearing a protective boot on an injured right ankle.

With Keyworth, Mozer and Leone making plays, his absence was barely noticed.

Not by Pawlak, at least, who had never thrown to Busteed before anyway.

“The execution was there for sure,” Pawlak said. “We practiced all week, starting Monday, and the scoreboard showed that it worked out.”

Here are some other takeaways from the game:

Fossil Ridge defense pitches a shutout

The Fossil Ridge defense never let Windsor running back Jaden Thomas get going, stacking eight players in the box throughout the game to keep him from getting into the open field. As a result, the running back who went for 371 yards and four touchdowns for the Wizards (2-2) in their win over Fort Collins was limited to fewer than 50 yards.

In theory, that opened up the passing game a bit for Windsor quarterback Garrett Sauer.

But the Fossil Ridge pass rush never gave him a chance to do much damage, forcing him to rush his throws and sacking him a couple times.

The defensive line of Theo Frericks, Griffin Hinkley, Julian Smith and Grant Grieves “just dominated the front, and that makes everybody look like superstars,” Fulton said.

Windsor can’t capitalize on turnovers

Despite recovering a fumble deep in its own territory and intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback, Windsor was never able to threaten the end zone.

The Wizards’ biggest offensive play was a pass of about 35 yards from Sauer to Gavyn Helm late in the game. But that possession ended with one of three fourth-down stops by the Fossil Ridge defense.

Poudre wins third straight game

Jones Thomas caught two of quarterback Quentin Harms’ three touchdown passes to help Poudre beat host Brighton 21-0 for its third straight win following a season-opening loss at Rock Canyon.

Harms threw touchdown passes of 3 and 55 yards to Thomas and a 25-yarder to Logan Correll.

Thomas also had an interception at the end of the first half to help the Impalas (3-1) take a 14-0 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Impalas return home next Friday, Sept. 23 to face 2-2 Monarch at French Field.

Fort Collins loses third straight game

Fort Collins is moving in the opposite direction of Poudre.

The Lambkins (1-3) lost 27-13 at Cherokee Trail, extending their losing streak to three straight games following a season-opening win at Denver East.

No game details were immediately available. Fort Collins also returns home next Friday, Sept. 23 to face 4-0 Columbine at the new PSD Stadium in Timnath.

Eaglecrest spoils Rocky Mountain’s homecoming

Eaglecrest rallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points to spoil Rocky Mountain’s homecoming with a 21-3 win over the Lobos at French Field.

Peyton Taylor gave Eaglecrest (4-0) its first lead by returning a punt for a touchdown with 4:20 left in the third quarter, according to the school’s official athletics Twitter account.

A pitchout to Tyson Clark, who threw to Xavier Waldron for a 27-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter made it 14-0 Eaglecrest, and a 46-yard TD run by Diego Cearns completed the scoring.

The Lobos are back in action next Friday, Sept. 23 with a road game at 0-4 Horizon.

