ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

'He wasn't on the agenda:' First-time QB tallies 5 TDs in Fossil Ridge's shutout win over Windsor

By Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwLQD_0hz45WFW00

WINDSOR – No Tyler Kubat. No Mac Busteed.

No problem.

Not for the Fossil Ridge High School football team in its first game without the two stars, at least.

Sophomore Colton Pawlak, playing quarterback for the first time in his life, stepped in for the injured Kubat and stole the show.

He threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, leading the SaberCats to a surprisingly lopsided 33-0 win over a Windsor team that beat Fort Collins 27-21 just a week earlier.

“This is my first game (at quarterback) at any level,” Pawlak said afterward, still trying to digest what he had just done. “It’s not just me, though. The O-line had a great picket all game, the receivers were beating their guys left and right; they helped me out a whole lot.”

As good as Fossil Ridge’s receivers are — and they have a group that is easily among the best in the state this season — Pawlak still had to deliver them the ball.

And he did that exceptionally well, throwing for touchdowns of 5 yards to Trek Keyworth in the first quarter, 66 yards to Marcus Mozer on the final play of the first half and 22 yards to Domenic Leone early in the fourth quarter.

A trophy game: Wellington football guts out Boxelder Cup win over new, old rival Timnath

When the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Pawlak wasn’t throwing for touchdowns, he was running for them. He scampered 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half, giving the SaberCats a 19-0 lead at the time.

“That was electric,” Fossil Ridge coach Jeff Fulton said.

And after a long pass to Keyworth got the ball deep into Windsor territory, he ran for a 1-yard TD to make it 26-0.

“Colton was a surprise,” Fulton said. “He wasn’t on the agenda. But he is such a difference-maker.”

Kubat had surgery on his collarbone Wednesday and will be out at least four more weeks, Fulton said.

Busteed was on the sidelines in street clothes, wearing a protective boot on an injured right ankle.

With Keyworth, Mozer and Leone making plays, his absence was barely noticed.

Not by Pawlak, at least, who had never thrown to Busteed before anyway.

“The execution was there for sure,” Pawlak said. “We practiced all week, starting Monday, and the scoreboard showed that it worked out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3PFf_0hz45WFW00

Here are some other takeaways from the game:

Fossil Ridge defense pitches a shutout

The Fossil Ridge defense never let Windsor running back Jaden Thomas get going, stacking eight players in the box throughout the game to keep him from getting into the open field. As a result, the running back who went for 371 yards and four touchdowns for the Wizards (2-2) in their win over Fort Collins was limited to fewer than 50 yards.

In theory, that opened up the passing game a bit for Windsor quarterback Garrett Sauer.

But the Fossil Ridge pass rush never gave him a chance to do much damage, forcing him to rush his throws and sacking him a couple times.

The defensive line of Theo Frericks, Griffin Hinkley, Julian Smith and Grant Grieves “just dominated the front, and that makes everybody look like superstars,” Fulton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfTtZ_0hz45WFW00

Windsor can’t capitalize on turnovers

Despite recovering a fumble deep in its own territory and intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback, Windsor was never able to threaten the end zone.

The Wizards’ biggest offensive play was a pass of about 35 yards from Sauer to Gavyn Helm late in the game. But that possession ended with one of three fourth-down stops by the Fossil Ridge defense.

Poudre wins third straight game

Jones Thomas caught two of quarterback Quentin Harms’ three touchdown passes to help Poudre beat host Brighton 21-0 for its third straight win following a season-opening loss at Rock Canyon.

Harms threw touchdown passes of 3 and 55 yards to Thomas and a 25-yarder to Logan Correll.

Thomas also had an interception at the end of the first half to help the Impalas (3-1) take a 14-0 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Impalas return home next Friday, Sept. 23 to face 2-2 Monarch at French Field.

Fort Collins loses third straight game

Fort Collins is moving in the opposite direction of Poudre.

The Lambkins (1-3) lost 27-13 at Cherokee Trail, extending their losing streak to three straight games following a season-opening win at Denver East.

No game details were immediately available. Fort Collins also returns home next Friday, Sept. 23 to face 4-0 Columbine at the new PSD Stadium in Timnath.

Eaglecrest spoils Rocky Mountain’s homecoming

Eaglecrest rallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points to spoil Rocky Mountain’s homecoming with a 21-3 win over the Lobos at French Field.

Peyton Taylor gave Eaglecrest (4-0) its first lead by returning a punt for a touchdown with 4:20 left in the third quarter, according to the school’s official athletics Twitter account.

A pitchout to Tyson Clark, who threw to Xavier Waldron for a 27-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter made it 14-0 Eaglecrest, and a 46-yard TD run by Diego Cearns completed the scoring.

The Lobos are back in action next Friday, Sept. 23 with a road game at 0-4 Horizon.

More: How BYU football commit Ethan Thomason became a top college prospect

Kelly Lyell reports on CSU, high school and other local sports and topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com , follow him on Twitter @KellyLyell and find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KellyLyell.news .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 'He wasn't on the agenda:' First-time QB tallies 5 TDs in Fossil Ridge's shutout win over Windsor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation

Two football teams in Aurora could face consequences after players got into a fight on the field last week. Investigators are examining a video that shows when the fight started between Aurora Central High School and Rangeview High School before the camera pans away.Aurora police say the fight happened after a play and it involved one player trying to punch another after a tackle. Those punches seemed to cause a ripple effect on others in the stadium fighting.CHSAA said it is aware and waiting to hear from the Aurora Public School before making any more statements. The district says it's proud of how the coaches handled the situation and is focusing on supporting the athletes.
AURORA, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
Windsor, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Education
Windsor, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Football
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Qb
Wake Up Wyoming

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
hbsdealer.com

Top three major merchandise moves from Denver

Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Denver

Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community

It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews respond to van explosions at Forge Campus in Loveland

There was an apparent explosion that involved five vans at Forge Campus in Loveland on Tuesday morning, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority confirmed with CBS News Colorado. Fire Chief Timothy Sendelbach said crews were responding to the Forge (815 14th St SW) where the cause remained under investigation. There was no information about possible injuries immediately available. Copter4 was above the scene at 6:30 a.m. while it was still active. 
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus

A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

1 shot in Old Town Fort Collins

One person was shot in Old Town Fort Collins over the weekend. Police were called to South College Avenue and East Oak Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance earlier that night between two people, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. So far, no one’s been charged in the shooting.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy