Greenville, NC

WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 6 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe but we’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season. Week 6 of Touchdown Friday means another week of interesting games and matchups. Two 4-1 teams will collide when East Duplin visits Kinston in our Game of the Week. This week’s Backyard Brawl features Washington County […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

South Central wins golf meet in Ayden

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school girls golf season is fast and furious. About two months of matches with state coming up the end of October. The Big Carolina schools meeting at Ayden Golf and Country Club. Some of the top girls golfers around were paired up in one group....
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Former ECU baseball player Norby promoted to AAA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball player Connor Norby has been promoted from double-A to triple-A in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The O’s triple-A club in Norfolk, Virginia, shared the news on social media this afternoon. Norby was promoted from High-A to double-A earlier this summer playing for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU football game at South Florida will be at 7 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU announced today its football game at South Florida on October 1st will be at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+ and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Pirates host Navy this week at 6 PM this Saturday. They were slated as 17 point favorites on Sunday.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen

HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville business holding shoe drive through Oct. 31

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is conducting a shoe drive through Oct. 31. The organization’s goal is to help raise funds by donating gently used and worn shoes. New shoes are also accepted. All sizes, styles and types are welcome. “I think it’s a nice way for people to contribute […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Lashearl Dickerson was last seen at 903 Woodrow Street in Wilson. She is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, being 110 pounds and standing five feet, seven inches tall.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Luke Ash, of Duck, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax […]
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU hosting two career fairs next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-10:00 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Did that happy dance’: NC man wins $25,000 a year for life

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Kenneth Kiriazes, of Zebulon, bought a Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago, left it in his truck and after finally checking it Sunday, discovered a $25,000 a year for life prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something like […]
ZEBULON, NC
WITN

Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
CHOCOWINITY, NC

