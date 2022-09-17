Read full article on original website
Touchdown Friday: Week 6 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe but we’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season. Week 6 of Touchdown Friday means another week of interesting games and matchups. Two 4-1 teams will collide when East Duplin visits Kinston in our Game of the Week. This week’s Backyard Brawl features Washington County […]
WITN
South Central wins golf meet in Ayden
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school girls golf season is fast and furious. About two months of matches with state coming up the end of October. The Big Carolina schools meeting at Ayden Golf and Country Club. Some of the top girls golfers around were paired up in one group....
WITN
Former ECU baseball player Norby promoted to AAA
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball player Connor Norby has been promoted from double-A to triple-A in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The O’s triple-A club in Norfolk, Virginia, shared the news on social media this afternoon. Norby was promoted from High-A to double-A earlier this summer playing for...
WITN
Respect shown all around as ECU and Navy football prepare to faceoff
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is 17-point favorite against Navy this week. Both coaches have the utmost respect for each other’s teams. It will be the fourth straight season they square off. “It’s not as much what they do, as how they do it,” says ECU head football...
WITN
ECU football game at South Florida will be at 7 PM
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU announced today its football game at South Florida on October 1st will be at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+ and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Pirates host Navy this week at 6 PM this Saturday. They were slated as 17 point favorites on Sunday.
WITN
Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
Goldsboro, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Goldsboro. The Greene Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastern Wayne High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
WITN
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
Scarlet Nation
Scouting video: Senior NC State commit Javonte Vereen
HAVELOCK — Havelock (N.C.) High was the place to be Friday night, but New Bern (N.C.) High stole the show. New Bern High and Florida State senior defensive line commit Keith Sampson Jr. and its option offensive attack dominated in a 27-0 victory. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel were both in attendance to see Sampson and NC State senior H-back commit Javonte Vereen.
WITN
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
Jacksonville business holding shoe drive through Oct. 31
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is conducting a shoe drive through Oct. 31. The organization’s goal is to help raise funds by donating gently used and worn shoes. New shoes are also accepted. All sizes, styles and types are welcome. “I think it’s a nice way for people to contribute […]
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson woman
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Lashearl Dickerson was last seen at 903 Woodrow Street in Wilson. She is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, being 110 pounds and standing five feet, seven inches tall.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
WITN
Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Luke Ash, of Duck, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax […]
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
WITN
ECU hosting two career fairs next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-10:00 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
‘Did that happy dance’: NC man wins $25,000 a year for life
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Kenneth Kiriazes, of Zebulon, bought a Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago, left it in his truck and after finally checking it Sunday, discovered a $25,000 a year for life prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something like […]
WITN
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
