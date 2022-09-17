ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Use of force investigation of Cottage Grove Police ongoing

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KVAL continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

As smoke rolls into Eugene, people more hesitant to go out

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Air quality advisory issued for Lane County through Wednesday morning

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An air quality advisory has been issued by LRAPA for Lane County through Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says Eugene and Springfield are expected to have air quality of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning and improving Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Sheldon Pool and Fitness center to open next week

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening next week, the Sheldon Pool and Fitness Center in Eugene is re-opening, after more than a year of construction work on upgrades. The renovations include a new indoor warm-water pool, a new hot tub, solar panels on the roof, and upgraded locker rooms. It all...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Beavers pound Montana State in front of sold out crowd in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Back in 1957, Providence Park in Portland was the site of a concert featuring a young singer from Memphis, Tennessee named Elvis Presley. 65 yeas after the King of Rock n' Roll, the Kings of Corvallis were in Portland Saturday. Oregon State looking to go 3-0...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

South Eugene High School soccer team plays to honor teammate

EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks defeat #12 BYU in non-conference finale

EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to KVAL sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Coach Dan Lanning is getting used to unique game traditions

EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon baseball announces fall scrimmages open to public

EUGENE, Ore. — Summer may be coming to an end this week, but the boys of summer have returned to PK Park. The University of Oregon baseball team began fall practice last week - and you have a chance to see the team in action soon. The Ducks will...
EUGENE, OR

