HS Football: Three NEC teams remain unbeaten, full Friday highlights

(WFRV) – Through the first four weeks of the high school football season, North Eastern Conference teams were a combined 23-1, dominating the nonconference slate and crossover games with the Bay.

That was bound to change Friday, with the league’s six teams facing each other for the first time – including two undefeated matchups.

The NEC carried the torch for an exciting night in high school football.

Click the video above for highlights and read about Friday’s results below.

Scores:

Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7: Carter Kriewaldt scored four first half touchdowns, including one on a hook-and-ladder as time expired, to power the Irish to a 42-7 win.

Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8: The Mustangs survived a second half defensive battle to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Denmark 14: Despite quarterback Liam Heiges leaving the game with an injury, the Foxes scored two second half touchdowns to ride out the win on the road.

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13: Gavin Tyson carried the load for the Kimberly offense as the Papermakers shook off a sluggish first half for a blowout win.

Neenah 21, Appleton North 10: Neenah rode the ground game heavy in the fourth quarter and punched in a dagger touchdown in the final moments to preserve the big win. The Rockets are 5-0.

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9: The Ghosts built a 33-0 lead in the first half at Titan Stadium en route to a big bounce back win.

West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10: The Phantoms improved to 5-0 with impressive discipline down the stretch, plunging the dagger with a safety after a perfectly-executed pooch punt.

De Pere 28, Green Bay Southwest 21: Easton Arendt plunged in the go-ahead touchdown on a broken play with under five minutes left, and the Redbirds survived a scare at home against Southwest.

Notre Dame 35, Sheboygan North 7: The Tritons stayed perfect in FRCC-South play with a defensive masterclass against the Golden Raiders.

