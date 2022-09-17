Read full article on original website
Estrada adds game-winning HR to breakout season
DENVER -- Thairo Estrada arrived at Spring Training looking to compete for a utility role with the Giants. He’s now poised to end the 2022 campaign as the club’s most valuable position player. Estrada added yet another highlight to his breakout season by crushing a three-run home run...
Toglia riding the home/road roller coaster of a Rockies player
DENVER -- Twenty days later, Michael Toglia received his true welcome to the Rockies -- the boom and bust of it, the home and road of it. On Monday night at Coors Field, Toglia flushed an empty road trip against both Chicago teams by lashing two RBI triples and a single in the Rockies’ 10-7, 10-inning loss to the Giants.
Seeking boost at plate, Cards recall Yepez, option Gorman
SAN DIEGO -- Looking to send a charge into their struggling offense while also finding a way to get consistent playing time for one of their top young infielders, the Cardinals recalled outfielder Juan Yepez and optioned second baseman Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis, the team announced before the beginning of their three-game series against the Padres on Tuesday.
Key for Braves down the stretch? Getting 'dangerous' trio going
ATLANTA -- This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title. Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling...
Here are the hottest hitting prospects from each team
With the Minor League season winding down, this is the last time this year we will be looking at the hottest hitting prospects in the Minors. All year, we’ve been picking the hottest hitter for each organization over the preceding month. While there was no one quite as consistent as a hitter as Andrew Painter was on the pitching side (he became a four-timer in our final hottest pitcher piece), there are a number of hitters who made close to regular appearances in this monthly feature. With the list below, four new players -- the Tigers’ Parker Meadows, the Twins’ Matt Wallner, the A’s Jordan Diaz and the Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez -- are welcomed to the three-peat club in 2022. They join three other players -- Edgar Quero of the Angels, Vaughn Grissom of the Braves and Elly De La Cruz of the Reds -- in that exclusive circle.
Real fun starts now for playoff-bound Mets
The Mets aren’t just good, and they aren’t just back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. The Mets are fun, as fun as any team in baseball this season, and as much fun to watch, whether they finish in first place in the NL East or not.
Abreu rooting on Pujols as his friend chases history
This story was excerpted from Scott Merkin’s White Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. José Abreu has 243 career home runs, ranking third all-time in franchise history behind Frank Thomas (448) and Paul Konerko (432). Abreu also holds sole possession of 257th place in Major League history, one ahead of a group of seven tied with 242 homers, including current Astros manager Dusty Baker.
Why this Padre deserves serious MVP consideration
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals come to town this week, which means now is as good a time as any to ignite that National League MVP debate.
López stays strong to reach 30-start benchmark
MIAMI -- Six months ago, Marlins right-hander Pablo López proudly spoke about the offseason training he hoped would get him through a full season for the first time. López, who had returned in the 2021 season finale after yet another issue with his right shoulder, went with a trial-and-error approach to see what might make a difference for him.
Lopsided loss pushes skid to 5, but math still on Phils' side
PHILADELPHIA -- Remarkably, perhaps surprisingly, the math remains in the Phillies’ favor. It was the only thing to really say following Tuesday night’s 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have lost five consecutive games to sow doubt into their postseason aspirations with 15 games to play, especially after opening their final homestand of the season with some of their most disappointing play in months. The Phils made things interesting a couple of times with Kyle Schwarber’s NL-leading 40th homer and J.T. Realmuto’s 5-for-5 night, but they need to make things more than just interesting.
Guardians go for Myles to grab tiebreaker from Sox
CHICAGO -- The Guardians have clinched another tiebreaker. It took a couple of extra innings, but Cleveland set the tone in the opener of the three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field with a 10-7 win over the White Sox in 11 frames on Tuesday night to move five games ahead of second-place Chicago in the American League Central. More importantly, the victory gave the Guardians the edge in any tiebreaker scenario.
Cron not shying away from the pressure amid career year
DENVER -- Too often this season, the Rockies’ chances to score have come down to C.J. Cron making it happen. Even when he does his job -- such as Tuesday night, with a towering solo homer in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the eighth -- the Rockies don’t win, because others aren’t producing.
Mariners know 'we need to finish strong'
OAKLAND -- One day after he played the hero in Anaheim, Carlos Santana led off the second inning on Tuesday with a chopping ground ball that pushed A’s third baseman Vimael Machín to the deepest part of the dirt toward shallow left field, forcing a long throw that, with some "big fella" hustle, allowed Santana to reach.
Why Mariners are a legit postseason threat
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais has made the obvious no secret over the past six weeks, openly declaring how the Mariners are a much better offense when consistently hitting home runs. And if there was ever a victory this season that perfectly illustrated the assertion from Seattle’s manager, it was Monday afternoon’s dominant 9-1 victory over the Angels.
Rangers turn their second triple play of season
Josh Jung had another welcome to the big leagues moment in just his 11th game with the Rangers, starting off a triple play in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. It was the second one of the season turned by Texas, the previous one coming on April 20 vs. the Mariners.
Canario swats first three Triple-A homers
Alexander Canario didn't have any home runs in 12 games with Triple-A Iowa coming into Tuesday's action. Now he has three. The Cubs' No. 9 prospect had a monster night, hitting three long balls as part of a 3-for-5 night with four RBIs to power Iowa to a 12-11 win over host Omaha at Werner Park. It was the first three-homer game of Canario's professional career.
Kelly continues to be bedeviled by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- No one has faced the National League West champion Dodgers more than Merrill Kelly this season. And no team has derailed the D-backs right-hander’s great 2022 campaign more than Los Angeles. Taking on the Dodgers for the fifth time this year, Merrill Kelly was tagged for...
'Really good athlete' Sandoval primed for 2023
ARLINGTON -- Viewed as a whole, Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval’s recent starts begin to add up like a deftly edited movie trailer: the best parts are good enough to make fans excited to see the finished product next year. Sandoval’s ERA over his past nine starts is just 2.03,...
Gearin debuts as D-backs' first female broadcaster
LOS ANGELES -- When Daulton Varsho hit a first-pitch homer to lead off the third inning of the D-backs’ 6-5 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, history was being made -- not on the field, but in the broadcast booth. On the D-backs’ radio play-by-play call for the...
Montas (shoulder) to IL, won't throw for 10 days
NEW YORK -- Frankie Montas has not pitched to expectations since being acquired by the Yankees prior to the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, and now, the right-hander has landed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, after experiencing discomfort in his pitching shoulder following New York's 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday.
