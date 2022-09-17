With the Minor League season winding down, this is the last time this year we will be looking at the hottest hitting prospects in the Minors. All year, we’ve been picking the hottest hitter for each organization over the preceding month. While there was no one quite as consistent as a hitter as Andrew Painter was on the pitching side (he became a four-timer in our final hottest pitcher piece), there are a number of hitters who made close to regular appearances in this monthly feature. With the list below, four new players -- the Tigers’ Parker Meadows, the Twins’ Matt Wallner, the A’s Jordan Diaz and the Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez -- are welcomed to the three-peat club in 2022. They join three other players -- Edgar Quero of the Angels, Vaughn Grissom of the Braves and Elly De La Cruz of the Reds -- in that exclusive circle.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO