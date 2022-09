MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park used a strong second half to fly by University and win 55-33.

The Patriots led 21-20 at the half. Park improves to 3-1 and will host 5-0 Steubenville next week.

The Hawks are now 2-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.

