WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages

PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
Former Spokane Indian and Los Angeles Dodger Maury Wills dies

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Indians and Los Angeles Dodger player, Maury Wills, has died. Wills played for the Spokane Indians in 1958 and 1959, making history scoring the first ever home run in the newly built Avista Stadium. Wills continued his baseball career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Gonzaga and Saint Mary's in the hunt for Australian power forward

Long before the Gonzaga men’s basketball team was getting commitments from players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs, the program was a true mid-major that rarely landed the nation’s top high schoolers. When Mark Few took over as head coach in 1999, the Zags could only dream of...
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!

After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
$50,000 Sandy Williams Fund awarded to the Carl Maxey Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — The passing of Sandy Williams earlier this month left a legacy of community outreach, advocacy and journalism in the city of Spokane, but, local organizations are stepping up to fill the impact. The Innovia Foundation, partnered with Washington Trust Bank, Avista Foundation, Empire Health Foundation and...
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
