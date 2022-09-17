Read full article on original website
Related
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane Indian and Los Angeles Dodger Maury Wills dies
SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Indians and Los Angeles Dodger player, Maury Wills, has died. Wills played for the Spokane Indians in 1958 and 1959, making history scoring the first ever home run in the newly built Avista Stadium. Wills continued his baseball career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga and Saint Mary's in the hunt for Australian power forward
Long before the Gonzaga men’s basketball team was getting commitments from players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs, the program was a true mid-major that rarely landed the nation’s top high schoolers. When Mark Few took over as head coach in 1999, the Zags could only dream of...
Free dental clinic coming to Spokane during Hispanic Heritage Month
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Para leer el artículo en Español: 'Clínica dental móvil gratuita llegará a Spokane durante el mes de la Herencia Hispana.'. Latinos en Spokane is providing the Latino/Hispanic community with a three-day, free mobile dental service during Hispanic Heritage Month. Latinos...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
A Famous Rock Band Once Wrote a Surprising Song About Ritzville Washington
Ritzville Washington Is Forever Immortalized By A Famous Rock Band's Song. One famous rock band once wrote a song about Ritzville Washington and it skyrocketed to the top of the music charts. If you love the 1990s, can you name the band?. Mudhoney Is Considered One Of The Founders Of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
KHQ Right Now
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!
After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
3 Dead Cattle, 2 More Injured by Wolves in Northeast Washington in Last Month
COLVILLE - Earlier this month, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff investigated four wolf depredations in the Leadpoint wolf pack territory, in addition to a depredation confirmed on Aug. 22. On Sept. 1, WDFW staff investigated a dead calf that had been reported by a range rider in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$50,000 Sandy Williams Fund awarded to the Carl Maxey Center
SPOKANE, Wash. — The passing of Sandy Williams earlier this month left a legacy of community outreach, advocacy and journalism in the city of Spokane, but, local organizations are stepping up to fill the impact. The Innovia Foundation, partnered with Washington Trust Bank, Avista Foundation, Empire Health Foundation and...
Head to downtown Spokane for the WSCEU Fall Fest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Trying to make some fall plans?. WSECU will be hosting its Fall Fest later this fall. On October 1, you can head to downtown Spokane to enjoy loads of activities for everyone to enjoy. From sing-alongs to magic shows, food, a petting zoo, live entertainment and...
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
SPOKANE, Wash. — In 10 days, hundreds of thousands of people have gotten on rides, purchased food and played carnival games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. “The fair is fun, the rides are awesome,” attendee Ricky Williams said. Fair director Erin Gurtel said it’s been exciting to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gonzaga University lands in top 100 of nationwide universities rankings list
SPOKANE, Wash. — Established in 1887, Gonzaga University has seen many changes throughout its establishment. Its steady growth both in the sports world and student population has attracted attention all over the country. Gonzaga University's four-year consecutive stay in the top 100 of the U.S. News & World Report’s...
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
Spokane police investigating man for scamming at least two people in cryptocurrency scheme
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have interviewed not one, but two people who say they were tricked into giving a man tens of thousands of dollars, believing he was a cryptocurrency investor. The first victim, an Uber driver, told police a passenger he picked up claimed to work for...
Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand
SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 3