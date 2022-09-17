Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Wants To Return To NXT
Over the years fans have seen many NXT stars get called up to the main roster and some of them have gone on to achieve major success. Bianca Belair happens to be one of the names who has excelled on the main roster as she’s the current Raw Women’s Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status
That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Big nWo Would’ve Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
During the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff responded to a hypothetical question relating to the nWo. Bischoff discussed how much bigger the group could have become if Hulk Hogan had not joined the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan was the third man to join the group after the two.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On AEW Fight And Suspensions
Kevin Nash is not impressed with the backstage melee that took place after AEW's All Out pay-per-view. "Big Sexy" talked about all the controversy surrounding the suspensions of The Elite, CM Punk, and the producers backstage. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer feels that they all shot themselves in the foot with their antics.
Yardbarker
WWE star is apparently getting a character makeover and Bray Wyatt may be involved
It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns: I Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was Before He Came To WWE, I’m Not A 15-Year-Old Girl
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he didn’t know who Logan Paul was before he arrived in WWE. Paul was featured on the road to WrestleMania 38, and he made his in-ring debut at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” He later signed with WWE and competed at SummerSlam, where he defeated The Miz. After “The Tribal Chief” appeared on his Impaulsive podcast, the social media star started teasing a match with the champion. Reigns and Paul then faced off at a press conference on September 17, where it was announced that they will clash in a match at WWE Crown Jewel.
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
