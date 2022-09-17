It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO