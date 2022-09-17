ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting

AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
WWE
Outsider.com

WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'

Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Wants To Return To NXT

Over the years fans have seen many NXT stars get called up to the main roster and some of them have gone on to achieve major success. Bianca Belair happens to be one of the names who has excelled on the main roster as she’s the current Raw Women’s Champion.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming

The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status

That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Chad Gable
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match

It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return

Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Comments On AEW Fight And Suspensions

Kevin Nash is not impressed with the backstage melee that took place after AEW's All Out pay-per-view. "Big Sexy" talked about all the controversy surrounding the suspensions of The Elite, CM Punk, and the producers backstage. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer feels that they all shot themselves in the foot with their antics.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Backlash#Combat#Otis Chad Gable#Alpha Academy#The Maximum Male Models#Universal Champion#Otis Gable#Cyn
Yardbarker

WWE star is apparently getting a character makeover and Bray Wyatt may be involved

It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again

Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw

Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career

AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns: I Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was Before He Came To WWE, I’m Not A 15-Year-Old Girl

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he didn’t know who Logan Paul was before he arrived in WWE. Paul was featured on the road to WrestleMania 38, and he made his in-ring debut at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” He later signed with WWE and competed at SummerSlam, where he defeated The Miz. After “The Tribal Chief” appeared on his Impaulsive podcast, the social media star started teasing a match with the champion. Reigns and Paul then faced off at a press conference on September 17, where it was announced that they will clash in a match at WWE Crown Jewel.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy