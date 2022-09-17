Water Valley Wildcats shut out Odessa Compass 34-0

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats came in and dominated Odessa Compass on homecoming night, 34-0.

The cats were able able to take a 6-0 halftime lead, in large part to Anthony Quintana taking the snap himself and scoring from three yards out.

The Wildcats are now 2-2 and look ahead to a matchup with Wink next Friday night.

