Water Valley Wildcats shut out Odessa Compass 34-0
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats came in and dominated Odessa Compass on homecoming night, 34-0.
The cats were able able to take a 6-0 halftime lead, in large part to Anthony Quintana taking the snap himself and scoring from three yards out.
The Wildcats are now 2-2 and look ahead to a matchup with Wink next Friday night.

