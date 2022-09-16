ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 4 days ago

FOOTBALL

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9

OSHKOSH - The Ghosts piled up 405 yards of offense while holding the Wildcats to just 95 yards in the victory.

Kaukauna, which scored four second-quarter touchdowns, was led by Finnley Doriot who completed 10 of 14 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Hofmann added 123 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Chase Brandl led Oshkosh West with 66 yards passing.

Kaukauna 12 28 7 0 - 47

Oshkosh West 0 0 0 9 - 9

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

K - Nolan Hall 8 pass from Finnley Doriot (kick failed)

K - Noah Hofmann 5 run (run failed)

Second Quarter

K - Garrett Weyenberg 7 pass from Doriot (Osvaldo Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Weyenberg 3 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Hofmann 3 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Maxwell Krueger 70 pass from Doriot (Ava Mau kick)

Third Quarter

K - Hofmann 50 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

Fourth Quarter

OW - Jaxon Galica safety

OW - Andrew Blair 25 pass from Chase Brandl (Ambati kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: K - Hofmann 20-123.

Passing: K - Doriot 10-14-259. OW - Brandl 4-15-66.

Receiving: K - Weyenberg 3-89, Quinn Buchinger 2-71, Krueger 1-70, Parker Schuh 2-44, Nolan Hall 3-23. OW - Ambati 3-41.

MORE: Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores

Lourdes Academy 27, Pardeeville 21

OSHKOSH - Kyle Ralofsky scored three touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter 97-yard kickoff return, as the Knights held off the Bulldogs. Pardeeville had rallied from a 21-7 deficit to tie the game, before Ralofsky’s return provided an answer.

Pardeeville 0 7 7 7 - 21

Lourdes 0 14 7 6 - 27

SCORING PLAYS

Second Quarter

L - Ralofsky 32 pass from Wade Lindahl (kick blocked)

P - Bradley Jacobson 39 pass from Logan Young (Young kick)

L - Dominic Bauer 14 pass from Lindahl (Mitchell Wing pass from Lindahl)

Third Quarter

L - Ralofsky 64 pass from Lindahl (Mat Yaggie kick)

P - Jacobson 1 run (Young kick)

Fourth Quarter

P - Jacobson 11 run (Young kick)

L - Ralofsky 97 kickoff return (kick blocked)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Pardeeville - Ashton Whitehorse 10-81, Jacobson 21-68. Lourdes - Nathan Lewan 16-55.

Passing: Pardeeville - Young 6-13-0-72. Lourdes - Lindahl 25-43-0-347.

Receiving: Pardeeville - Jacobson 1-39, Jamison Wickersham 2-17, Whitehorse 2-17. Lourdes - Ralofsky 6-158, Wing 16-134.

Mayville 44, Lomira 12

MAYVILLE - Blake Schraufnagel scored three touchdowns - one each by rushing, receiving and punt return - in the Cardinals’ win over the Lions.

Mayville rushed for 250 yards on 27 carries and passed for an additional 106 yards.

Lomira rushed for 82 yards on 25 carries and passed for 135 yards.

Lomira 0 0 0 12 - 12

Mayville 14 22 8 0 - 44

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Blake Schraufnagel 55 punt return (Schraufnagel pass from Adison Mittelstadt)

M - Bradley Bushke 16 pass from Mittelstadt (extra point failed)

Second Quarter

M - Cohen Raddemann 25 pass from Mittelstadt (Raddeman pass from Mittelstadt)

M - Schraufnagel 43 run (pass failed)

M - Schraufnagel 15 pass from Mittelstadt (Sawyer Hardesty pass from Mittelstadt)

Third Quarter

M - Payton Borchardt 9 run (Borchardt run)

Fourth Quarter

L - Gabriel Harmon 3 run (extra point failed)

L - Koby Sacotte 15 pass from Goebel (extra point failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: L - Jack Luedtke 3-44, Turner Wagoner 6-21. M - Schraufnagel 12-133, Borchardt 9-51.

Passing: L - Connor Steers 6-15-113, Jackson Goebel 2-2-22. M - Mittelstadt 5-8-106.

Receiving: L - Koby Sacotte 5-95. M - Bushke 3-66, Schraufnagel 1-15.

Berlin 26, Plymouth 24

PLYMOUTH - Aaron Bartol scored on a 15-yard pass from Frank Kujawa on the last play of the game to give Berlin the East Central Conference win over the Panthers.

Berlin 7 3 3 13 - 26

Plymouth 7 10 0 7 - 24

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

B - Devin Derleth 2 run (Isaiah Krueger kick)

P - Andru Miller 3 pass from Jordan Schmitt (Owen Plate kick)

Second Quarter

B - Krueger 24 FG

P - Plate 23 FG

P - Jake Shutter 40 pass from Schmitt (Plate kick)

Third Quarter

B - Krueger 26 FG

Fourth Quarter

B - Wyatt Hamersma 4 run (Krueger kick)

P - Shutter 9 pass from Schmitt (Plate kick)

B - Aaron Bartol 15 pass from Frank Kujawa

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Berlin - Hamersma 21-202, Cole Buttke 23-90. Plymouth - Gosse 16-56.

Passing: Berlin - Kujawa 7-12-1-73. Plymouth - Schmitt 9-15-0-185.

Receiving: Berlin - Hamersma 3-35, Buttke 2-15. Plymouth - Shutter 6-94, Miller 7-77.

Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - The Falcons outgained the Tigers 301-100 on the ground and rushed for six touchdowns in the victory.

Sheboygan Falls finished with 369 yards of offense while Ripon managed just 113.

Sheboygan Falls had one turnover - an interception - while Ripon had two lost fumbles and one interception.

Ripon 0 0 6 0 - 6

Sheboygan Falls 14 22 14 7 - 57

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SF - Caleb Plier 10 run (Mason Jaap kick)

SF - Plier 3 run (Jaap kick)

Second Quarter

SF - Plier 9 run (Chase Korff pass from Evan Behling)

SF - Plier 25 run (Jaap kick)

SF - Emmitt Krauter 23 pass from Dane Nickolai (Jaap kick)

Third Quarter

SF - Emmitt Krauter 70 kickoff return (Jaap kick)

R - Kyle Roby 10 run (kick failed)

SF - Drake Moberg 48 run (Jaap kick)

Fourth Quarter

SF - Behling 75 run (Jaap kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: R - Ethan Struble 17-45, Roby 10-39. SF - Plier 14-149, Behling 1-75, Mobert 3-52.

Passing: R - Struble 1-4-13, Tyler Bradley 0-4-0. SF - Nickolai 6-8-68.

Receiving: R - Jacob Riddick 1-13. SF - Krauter 4-45, Plier 1-16.

St. Mary Catholic 40, Oakfield 0

OAKFIELD - The Zephyrs took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and shut down the Oaks in the battle between the second- and seventh-ranked teams in the state.

Danny Griffith passed for 168 yards for St. Mary Catholic while Ashton Post rushed for 128 yards and Atticus Johnson had 128 yards receiving.

St. Mary Catholic 16 0 24 0 - 40

Oakfield 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SMC - Ashton Post 1 run (Danny Griffith run)

SMC - Atticus Johnson 42 pass from Griffith (run failed)

SMC - Safety

Third Quarter

SMC - Johnson 27 pass from Griffith (Dylan Dwyer run)

SMC - Post 3 run (Dwyer run)

SMC - Griffith 14 run (run good)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SMC - Post 17-128, Griffith 13-33, Sam Todd 2-31.

Passing: SMC - Griffith 10-19-168.

Receiving: SMC - Johnson 5-128.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Prairie School 6, St. Mary’s Springs 1

Lillian Jorgenson TPS def. Sophie Vande Slunt 6-2, 6-1; Evelyn Kane TPS def. Ava Huempfner 2-6, 6-1, 1-0; Sophia Baptista TPS def. Teresa Brunette 6-2, 6-3; Scarlet Gaertig SMS def. Beerat Mangat 4-6, 6-2, 1-0.

Jaclyn Palman/Salisia Servantez TPS def. Lauren Liethen/Anna Willis 6-2, 6-0; Arenie Vartanian/Shritha Reddy TPS def. Natalie Hafermann/Samantha Konkol 6-1, 6-0; Isabelle Grotmol/Tevene Vartanian TPS def. Stella Vande Slunt/Jasline Loynes 3-6, 6-4, 1-0.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

The Northwestern

The Northwestern

ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

