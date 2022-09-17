ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Undefeated Seminole Ridge football pounds still-scoreless Palm Beach Lakes

By Alex Peterman
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
LOXAHATCHEE — Seminole Ridge football blanked Palm Beach Lakes 30-0 on Friday night to remain undefeated.

Led by a run-first offense that wore down its opponent and a defense that dominated the trenches, the Hawks (4-0) continued to show why their brand of gritty, bruising football works.

It’s a testament to scheme and team chemistry, as the unified play of the Hawks has not only confounded their opposition but also belies their widespread youth.

An offense full of underclassmen — albeit led by senior Ruben Tirado at signal-caller — has averaged 21 points per contest, while the defense has allowed fewer than six points per game.

That deadly combination continued in Friday’s shutout, while Palm Beach Lakes (0-4) is still searching for traction amid a host of changes within the program under first-year head coach Cedric Jones.

Here are three takeaways from Friday night.

Stifling defense at the heart of Hawks' success

As headlines go, offenses normally get more than their fair share.

And sometimes deservedly so, as the Hawks’ young squad has found a level of success many would not have expected.

But the defense, says head coach Chad Chieffalo, is the center of the team.

“Our defense is kind of the strength of our team right now,” he said. “That’s where we have the most starters returning. They’ve kind of kept us in every game. Our defense is — I can’t say enough about them. They’re our backbone right now.”

Even when the offense is sputtering, or in games like Friday’s slow first half, the defense is there to anchor the proverbial ship — and sometimes, to provide a spark.

In the waning minutes of the first half, defender Kevin Coggins jumped a route against Palm Beach Lakes, securing an interception and taking it to the house.

It was a play that marked a turning point in the game.

Even though the Hawks were already leading, it was a momentum-shifting play that charged the team heading into the halftime locker room, setting the stage for a big second half.

“I saw him turn right at me and I knew it was ‘go’ time,” Coggins said. “My coach called it. He had the game plan right, so I took it back for six.”

Jones reminds fans, players that a program is not built overnight

For Palm Beach Lakes, the only way to go is up.

It’s been a tough four-game stretch to start the season for the Rams, who have not yet gotten on the scoreboard in 2022.

But patience is a virtue, as Jones reminds us — especially when the first-year coach is dealing with instilling a culture change on top of massive roster turnover.

"I'm dealing with culture,” he said. “I'm dealing with turnover, I'm dealing with people not trusting me, let's be honest. I'm slowly bringing them in. We're coming. People have to understand that programs don't just come out of thin air.”

Fans have jumped to early conclusions, calling for the coach to be firmly placed in the hot seat after just four games played.

But after losing more than 30 players to transfer and graduation, Jones knows that while solutions may take time to develop, it’s a process that is well underway.

“I'm dealing with ninth- and 10th-graders,” he said. “I'm dealing with some 11th- and 12th-graders that have never played ball before. There's a lot of stuff going on, but I'm a problem-solver.”

Seminole Ridge’s offense works — telegraphed or not

The Hawks are going to run the ball.

They know it. Their opponent knows it. But in the end, it really doesn’t matter.

“Really, our mentality is that, we can tell you what we're going to do, that we're going to run straight at you, and we're going to do it,” said running back Thomas Karbowski, who tallied a successful two-point conversion run in the second half of the Hawks’ win.

Seminole Ridge’s run-first identity is well-known to opposing defenses, but with exceptional blocking and runners who can find the gaps, the Hawks are finding success anyway.

And they’re young — really young.

“We lost some guys to graduation,” Chieffalo said. “We lost a bunch of guys to the transfer portal. But a lot of guys are just stepping up. We’ve got a young team. I don’t think people understand how young we are and what we’re doing with the inexperience that we have up front.”

From a casual fan perspective, it’s an offense that may appear to lack fireworks. And to some extent, that’s true.

This is not an offense that will light up the scoreboard with 40-yard touchdown passes very often — although that was exactly what happened in the first quarter on Friday night when Tirado found Gavin Kolesar for an electrifying play.

Rather, theirs is a brand of offense that will grind down its opposition and impose its will as the game wears on.

The Hawks nursed an 8-0 lead for much of the game but blew open the contest in the second half, with two different runners finding paydirt.

Luiz Gonzalez scored first, and then Mark Delgado sealed the deal in the fourth quarter.

“In the first half, we started a little bit slow,” Karbowski said. “But toward the second half, the blocks were there from both the running backs and the linemen. On my two-point conversion, I know I could have pretty much walked in. I had a big guy in front of me. He got me there.”

Seminole Ridge will look to continue their winning ways next week when they travel to Inlet Grove with a 5-0 title on the line.

