ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How a fourth-quarter rally ended St. Xavier football's 15-game win streak in Cincinnati

By Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGG8W_0hz43GIi00

The St. Xavier Tigers started the week with a 15-game winning streak that included winning Kentucky's Class 6A championship. That stretch started with a win over Cincinnati Elder and ended Friday night with a 24-13 loss to the Panthers.

A pair of Logan Zoeller field goals in the third quarter gave the Tigers a 13-10 lead, but Elder found the end zone twice in the final quarter and denied a St. Xavier score to secure the comeback victory.

Trailing the Panthers 10-7 in the third, St. Xavier went 71 yards in 15 plays to set up a 26-yard field goal to tie the contest. On the responding drive, Elder quarterback Ben Schoster was intercepted by junior linebacker Jaxon Panariello, who took the pick 45 yards to Elder's 6-yard line. The Panther defense pushed the Tigers back three yards, but Zoeller made the easy 27-yarder for the St. Xavier lead.

Everything from Week 5:Kentucky high school football scores, live updates, results and highlights

Elder's next response went better for the hosting Panthers. Jack Reuter and Schoster took turns behind center and rushed each time. The two combined for 76 yards on nine plays until Schoster went on a 33-yard dash and collected the final yard one play later for a 17-13 Elder lead.

On St. Xavier's next two possessions, Elder back Zack Gutekunst intercepted Tigers signal caller Trevor Havill before the Panthers later forced a punt from St. Xavier's own 1-yard line.

After that punt, Elder's Luke Flowers took a 38-yard run to the house and the Panthers finished up the comeback win.

In the stat sheet, both squads were nearly even as the Tigers outgained Elder by just two yards, 319-317. The Panthers had control of the ground game, gaining 133 yards to the Tigers' 59, including a 2-0 rushing touchdown advantage.

Flowers led Elder with 71 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown and Schoster netted 48 yards with a score on 13 rushes.

The Tigers made noise early with their passing game. Trailing Elder 3-0 after one quarter, Havill opened a second-quarter drive with a 65-yard touchdown to Adam Boone for a 7-3 lead. Boone had seven receptions for 137 yards on the night.

Havill was 15-for-25 passing for 258 yards with the pick and the score but was sacked by Elder's defense six times. Liam Hulen had eight tackles for Elder, including two sacks. Samari Freeman and Ben Voelkerding each had 1.5 sacks and Josh Dugan had one more to top it off.

So special:How Male stunned Trinity football with late blocked punt, field goal

Elder's first touchdown of the night came by way of the pass, as well. Schoster found Luke Autenrieb for a 49-yard score.

St. Xavier will try to restart another streak that extends through the playoffs as the Tigers meet Trinity next week in one of the top games of the Louisville-area regular season.

Elder, sitting at 4-1 for the first time since its state runner-up season of 2019, hosts the Cincinnati version of St. Xavier in its Greater Catholic League South opener.

Elder 24, Louisville St. Xavier 13

Elder - 3 7 0 14 - 24

Louisville St. Xavier - 0 7 6 0 - 13

E - FG LeMasters 28

SX - Boone 65 pass from Havill (Zoeller kick)

E- Autenrieb 49 pass from Schoster (LeMasters kick)

SX - FG Zoeller 26

SX - FG Zoeller 27

E - Schoster 1 run (LeMasters kick)

E - Flowers 38 run (LeMasters kick)

Records: E 4-1, SX 3-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downthedrive.com

Paycor Stadium Ended the Battle for the Bell

There is no more rivalry between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami Redhawks. Just take a look at the student sections from last Saturday’s game if there is any doubt. Maybe back in the 90’s or early 2000’s when Miami fielded competitive teams and Cincinnati was just starting to navigate their football program, this rivalry meant something to the fans of both schools, but this game is about as important to both fanbases as Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to Nick Saban. I feel like the millionth person to say this on the internet this week, but this game shouldn’t be played yearly, and definitely should never be hosted at Paycor stadium again.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Kentucky Football
Cleveland.com

Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS 11

Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
LOUISVILLE, KY
golfcourseindustry.com

Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility

Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Tigers
linknky.com

Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners

This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 19

Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians

Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Beech Acres moving near downtown

Beech Acres Parenting Center, the parenting agency with more than 170 years of service to children and families of Greater Cincinnati and 160 employees, will relocate by October to a new centralized headquarters on the edge of downtown. A new lease for the fifth floor and nearly 22,000 square feet...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays growing after accident along I-74 in Harrison closes lanes

HARRISON, Ohio — Delays are growing along Interstate 74 in Harrison due to a crash on Tuesday evening. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HARRISON, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy