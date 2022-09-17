Galesburg drops conference game; Knoxville wins fourth straight; see Friday night scores

GENESEO — Fumbles ending two promising scoring drives thwarted the Galesburg Silver Streaks' bid for a Western Big Six Conference football victory at Geneseo on Friday.

The Streaks (1-3, 0-2) fell to Geneseo (3-1, (2-0) 21-7.

Playing without starting quarterback Tristan Legate who suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against Sterling, Galesburg battled Geneseo to a 0-0 tie after a quarter. Backup QB Gino Williams called the signals for the Streaks.

But when a fumble ended a Streaks' drive deep into Maple Leafs' territory in the second quarter, Geneseo converted the turnover into a touchdown when junior quarterback A.J. Weller ran 55 yards for a score and a 6-0 lead with 8:17 left in the half.

Galesburg bounced back with a long drive capped by Williams' 8-yard TD run and Sam Satisky's extra point kick to take a 7-6 lead with 3:11 until intermission.

Geneseo regained the advantage on Will Taylor's pass reception for a TD with just 8 seconds left in the half and a successful 2-point conversion put the Leafs ahead 14-7.

Midway through the third quarter, Weller ran in another TD from 29 yards for Geneseo to put his team ahead 21-7.

The Streaks made a bid to cut into deficit on their next possession but another promising drive ended with a fumble with 5 minutes left in the period.

Williams led Galesburg with 15 carries for 89 rushing yards and he also was 11-for-14 passing for 112 yards.

Galesburg will host Quincy in its homecoming game next Friday.

In other Galesburg-area games Friday:

Knoxville 44, United 28

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Sherrard 20

ROWVA/Williamsfield 30, Princeville 18

Mercer County 59, Abingdon-Avon 7

8-man football

Metro-East Lutheran 42, Galva 16

Ridgewood 44, West Prairie 15

Saturday's games

8-man football

West Central (3-0) at Peoria Heights (0-2), 1:30 p.m.

Bushnell-PC (1-2) at Champaign St. Thomas More, 2 p.m.