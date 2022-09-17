ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Mail

Galesburg drops conference game; Knoxville wins fourth straight; see Friday night scores

By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1NES_0hz43FPz00

GENESEO — Fumbles ending two promising scoring drives thwarted the Galesburg Silver Streaks' bid for a Western Big Six Conference football victory at Geneseo on Friday.

The Streaks (1-3, 0-2) fell to Geneseo (3-1, (2-0) 21-7.

Playing without starting quarterback Tristan Legate who suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against Sterling, Galesburg battled Geneseo to a 0-0 tie after a quarter. Backup QB Gino Williams called the signals for the Streaks.

But when a fumble ended a Streaks' drive deep into Maple Leafs' territory in the second quarter, Geneseo converted the turnover into a touchdown when junior quarterback A.J. Weller ran 55 yards for a score and a 6-0 lead with 8:17 left in the half.

Galesburg bounced back with a long drive capped by Williams' 8-yard TD run and Sam Satisky's extra point kick to take a 7-6 lead with 3:11 until intermission.

Geneseo regained the advantage on Will Taylor's pass reception for a TD with just 8 seconds left in the half and a successful 2-point conversion put the Leafs ahead 14-7.

Midway through the third quarter, Weller ran in another TD from 29 yards for Geneseo to put his team ahead 21-7.

The Streaks made a bid to cut into deficit on their next possession but another promising drive ended with a fumble with 5 minutes left in the period.

Williams led Galesburg with 15 carries for 89 rushing yards and he also was 11-for-14 passing for 112 yards.

Galesburg will host Quincy in its homecoming game next Friday.

In other Galesburg-area games Friday:

Knoxville 44, United 28

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Sherrard 20

ROWVA/Williamsfield 30, Princeville 18

Mercer County 59, Abingdon-Avon 7

8-man football

Metro-East Lutheran 42, Galva 16

Ridgewood 44, West Prairie 15

Saturday's games

8-man football

West Central (3-0) at Peoria Heights (0-2), 1:30 p.m.

Bushnell-PC (1-2) at Champaign St. Thomas More, 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Alleman forfeits Week 5 football match against Moline

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Alleman High School athletic director Mark VanNatta announced in a Tuesday news release that the Pioneers will forfeit their Friday night road match with Moline. As an additional result, the program's Senior Night will be moved to the Sept. 30 game against Geneseo. VanNatta stated...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

QC viral dancer now starting QB for Davenport Central

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In January 2017, 10-year-old Tatum Roselle became an overnight viral sensation after WQAD's Kory Kuffler captured a video of him showing off his dancing skills at a United Township basketball game. That video has now received millions of views, and the now 16-year-old Roselle never stopped...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Baxter could be new home for Hounds

FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
FORT MADISON, IA
aroundptown.com

60th Class Reunion

On September 17, the 60th Class Reunion (actually 62nd because Covid was speeding in 2020) was held at the Sterling Candlelight. for the Prophetstown High School class of 1960. In attendance was; Karen Newlon Nauta, Darrel Gibson, Norma Loudenberg Meier, Terry Boone Pearson, Beth Wagenecht Jackson, Karen Mulcay, Beverly Stewart,...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#American Football#Sports#Sterling#Geneseo
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant

And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location

Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home

Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening

PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
PEORIA, IL
QuadCities.com

Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!

Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
DAVENPORT, IA
classichits106.com

Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House

What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
QuadCities.com

9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest

The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Man arrested following late night car crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A TV6 crew responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue & East Locust street intersection around 11:30 p.m. TV6 reported seeing multiple Davenport Police squad cars on the scene. A car was seen smashed into a pole. According to Davenport Police, a man was taken into...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport woman’s lottery luck nets her second jackpot

A woman from Davenport has luck to spare, now that she’s won two lottery jackpots in two and a half years. Mary Starks’ latest $100,000 jackpot came from the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big!” scratch game. She claimed the first top prize available in that game. “It was exciting and kind of scary and unbelievable,” […]
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare

With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
MONMOUTH, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy