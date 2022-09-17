ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown holds off Bartlett for fifth straight victory

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
Kion Threalkill has worn many hats during his time on the Germantown football team. But whatever role he’s been in, he’s managed to produce big plays.

He produced one of the biggest Friday to help the Red Devils pull off another Houdini act.

Threalkill, a senior, shook off half-a-dozen tacklers on a man-sized 48-yard punt return touchdown and was also a key part of his team’s resilient defense as Germantown hung on to beat visiting Bartlett, 17-16, in a match-up featuring the third and fifth-ranked teams respectively in the Daily Memphian’s Power 15.

“I just had to go get it,” said Threalkill, who plays cornerback, receiver and on special teams while also serving as the back-up quarterback behind Isaiah Tate. “Help the team out and get the job done. We never give up; we keep fighting to the end.”

If that’s sounds like a familiar refrain, you’ve been following the Red Devils closely.

The state’s fifth-ranked Class 6A team spotted CBHS a 20-point lead in Week 1 before scoring 26 unanswered to win. Against MUS, the Red Devils had just 98 yards of offense but scored twice on special teams and once on defense to take a five-point victory. Then against Whitehaven two weeks ago, Germantown scored on a hook-and-ladder with 13 seconds remaining to come out ahead, 24-21.

Last week’s game against Hillcrest offered a bit of a breather and a chance to give playing time to plenty of reserves. But Bartlett — which was coming off a hugely-impressive 42-31 victory over Lausanne last week — offered a whole other challenge.

But as they have all season, the Red Devils responded. Even though it wasn’t always pretty.

“Obviously we’ve got to clean up some things and just keep getting better and giving ourselves a chance,” said head coach Gene Robinson. “It’s not all on the kids; some of it is on us (coaches) too. We knew what type of region we were going to be playing in (and) we’re just taking it one game at a time. One series at a time. One play at a time. One quarter; one half. You know what I mean?”

Germantown (5-0, 2-0) certainly had to work against the Panthers.

Bartlett went ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Geron Johnson. Germantown soon tied the score on a 1-yard run by Malik Mason, setting the stage for Threalkill.

After going three-and-out — Germantown’s Jaelon Strong was involved in all three tackles — Bartlett punted from deep in its own end. Threalkill fielded the ball on a hop and ran over one defender — sending the defender’s helmet flying — before escaping after seemingly being wrapped up by two more Panthers. He then shook off a couple more defenders on the way into the end zone.

“Threalkill. The real deal,” laughed Robinson. “I think the world of Kion. He’s just an athlete and that was a special play. That was will and want-to and that’s what we preach in our program. I’m proud of that kid and proud that he made that play.”

Bartlett (3-2, 1-1) knotted the game with seven seconds left in the first half on another scoring run by Johnson, taking his season total to 10. But both offenses ground to a halt after halftime and Oziel Hernandez’s 29-yard field goal midway through the third supplied his team with enough points to win.

Barely.

With 2:44 left in the game, Bartlett broke through the containment and blocked Hernandez’s punt. Germantown recovered after a mad scramble in the end zone but the two points inched the Panthers ever close, while giving them the ball.

But after Taeshawn Jefferson nearly got his second interception of the game on first down, Jabari Jackson did get one on second down. Germantown was able to kill off all but four seconds on the clock and a last-ditch deep throw by Braylen Ragland ended up falling harmlessly to the turf.

Afterward Robinson praised his defense and the unit’s architect, veteran assistant Errol Harmon who was the defensive coordinator at Whitehaven when the Tigers won state championships in both 2012 and 2016.

“We’ve got some players on that side of the ball who can really go,” said Robinson. “And we have a d-coordinator whose been to the (state championship) game a few times and won a couple of times. We believe in our defense ... (but) we still have to keep getting better week in and week out to reach our ultimate goal.”

The schedule gets no easier for the Red Devils; next week they will host Houston, which dismantled Whitehaven, 42-7, on Friday. Bartlett returns home to face White Station.

