Unbeaten Brighton's only 2-way starter shines in football rout of Novi

BRIGHTON — No matter the circumstance in a football game, some of Brighton’s best athletes are watching from the sidelines.

The Bulldogs have enough talent and depth that they aren’t reliant upon two-way starters to be competitive on game nights.

Guys like linebackers Hunter Harding and Griffin Bell and safety Andrew Stewart can rest while the offense has the ball. Brighton can afford to have players like running back Carson Shrader, tackle Jack Storey and receiver Ashton Tomassi getting recharged while the defense does its thing.

Senior Jack Gregorich stands out as the lone exception to that approach.

Gregorich rarely leaves the field because he can impact a game on both sides of the ball like he did Friday night in a 41-6 victory over Novi.

Gregorich broke up two passes on Novi’s second drive of the game, but he was just getting warmed up. He had a two-way player’s dream quarter in the third, scoring on a 44-yard catch-and-run off a screen pass from Colin McKernan and intercepting a pass on Novi’s next possession 50 seconds later.

“That’s why he’s on both sides, because he can make the plays on both sides like that,” Brighton coach Brian Lemons said.

Which play was more exciting, the touchdown or the interception? That’s like asking a parent to choose a favorite child.

“I don’t know,” Gregorich said. “They’re both pretty cool. Good goals.”

Gregorich is honored to be Brighton’s only two-way starter, knowing the caliber of athletes on the 73-man roster.

“I love that the coaches have confidence in me,” said Gregorich, who caught three passes for 87 yards. “I like having the trust. Everyone puts in a great effort. It’s not just me; it’s the whole team.”

The game marked the return of McKernan as Brighton’s starting quarterback. He was injured in the second quarter of the season opener, missed the entire next game and was used as a holder in the third game at Hartland.

The Bulldogs went 2-0 with junior Grant Hetherton getting his first two starts at quarterback.

“There’s nothing like being out here with the boys on a Friday night," McKernan said. "I’m sure every football player knows that feeling. Being out these last couple weeks, it’s been tough, but it’s given me an opportunity to improve my leadership. I’ve been able to cheer on my guys, cheer on Grant as we went 2-0 in those couple games.”

When McKernan’s lower leg was injured while being sacked against Dearborn Fordson, he thought it might be more of a long-term issue.

“I stood up and it kind of gave out,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s broken.’ That’s what I said on the sideline, too. They diagnosed me with a small fracture, four to six weeks. The healing process has been great. I’m doing everything I can. It’s God’s blessing to be right back out there.”

McKernan was 8-for-16 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. A big chunk of those yards came on a 67-yard screen pass to Mason Millhouse, who had two catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, and the 44-yard screen pass to Gregorich for a touchdown.

“Those four starters make me look like the greatest with those little 5-yard screen passes going for 80 yards,” McKernan said. “I’m so grateful for them. I’m grateful for my O-line. I’m grateful for the coaches, really everybody. We’ve got something special here, and everybody’s going to be hearing about us soon.”

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in Division 1 by The Associated Press and No. 10 by the Detroit Free Press. They are 4-0 for the first time since 2015 heading into a showdown next Friday at Northville, which is also 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

Novi was part of a three-way tie for first place in the KLAA West entering the game, but crossed midfield only once in the first three quarters, falling behind 34-0 before Lance Gailliard scored on a 2-yard run with 7:10 left in the game.

“The kids played hard, but hat’s off to Brighton and their special teams,” Novi coach Jim Sparks said. “We started every drive at the 20 or worse. It’s hard to get your offense going when you’re starting every series from back there.”

A 34-yard Braeden Chiles field goal was all Brighton had to show for a first quarter in which it drove to Novi’s 1- and 25-yard lines before coming away empty.

Millhouse got behind the defense to haul in a 29-yard touchdown pass from McKernan to make it 10-0 with 8:26 left in the second quarter. A 1-yard run by Carson Shrader gave the Bulldogs a 17-0 halftime lead.

Brighton scored on all three possessions in the third quarter. After Gregorich’s touchdown, Shrader scored on a 1-yard run and Chiles kicked a 34-yard field goal.

Brighton’s defense held the Wildcats to 186 yards.

“Those kids live in the weight room,” Lemons said of his defense. “When they’re not in the weight room, they’re in the locker room getting ready to play or practice. That group’s really tight. When they can hold it together like that, it’s going to be tough.”

Novi is 2-2, losing to state-ranked Belleville and Brighton, with a home game against Canton next Friday.

“The message to those guys is to keep the faith,” Sparks said. “Make a decision what you want to do. Do you want to dwell on this or do you want to commit yourself to getting better on Monday? I promised them that’s what I’m going to do. We’ll see. I know my guys. I love my guys. They’ll show up.”

