Boone County, MO

VOTE: The Columbia Tribune's Week 4 Player of the Week poll is open

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Our Week 4 Player of the Week nominees range from running backs rumbling for hundreds of yards and some scores to a backup quarterback playing hero.

In a successful week of football around Boone County, players like Harrison Fowler and Rickie Dunn headline breakout performances county-wide.

This week also debuts the first defensive player nominee in our poll with Centralia's Jack Romine earning the time in the spotlight.

Vote for the Week 4 Player of the Week below:

Week 4 Columbia Tribune Player of the Week nominees

Hallsville's offense scored 16 points against Versailles, with both touchdowns coming from Harrison Fowler . He led the way for Hallsville's win with 180 rushing yards on 26 carries.

On an emotional night, Rickie Dunn led the Spartans in a crosstown rivalry game. The Battle running back gouged Hickman for 207 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also recorded countless stiff arms and broken tackles.

Harrisburg shut out Paris, but Trace Combs provided the offense to carry the Bulldogs to their third win of the season. Combs threw two touchdown passes to Austin Darwent and his third to Braden Wyatt.

Centralia's offense put up 34 points, but Jack Romine put his own stamp on the game. Romine led a Panthers' defense that recorded four turnovers on the day with two sacks, two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Rock Bridge needed a last-minute comeback to stun visiting Capital City, and Brady Davidson was an unexpected hero. With Sam Kaiser injured, Davidson came into the game and threw the game-tying two-point conversion that sent the game to overtime, and threw the game-winning touchdown to Drevyn Seamon to stun the Cavaliers.

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

