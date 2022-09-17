Carthage remains undefeated after 42-0 win over Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas ( KETK ) — The Carthage Bulldogs are 4-0 for the season after winning over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday night.
The final score was: 42-0
Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to face the Bullard Panthers in Carthage for their first district game of the season. Marshall will play at home against Pine Tree in their first district face-off.
