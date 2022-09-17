Read full article on original website
Elko finishes 4th in Dayton
DAYTON — On Tuesday, the Elko girls golf team backed up a fourth-place finish its home tournament with another fourth during Dayton’s event. The Lady Indians shot a collective 498 on one of the toughest courses in the 3A North, 37 strokes higher than their 461 at Ruby View Golf Course.
Spartans fall twice by one-score margins
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek soccer team has taken steps toward beating teams from the 3A North-West. But, the Spartans have been stricken with a series of one-goal losses — falling to 0-5-1 against crossover opponents on the heels of a 1-0 loss and a 2-1 defeat.
Elko sweeps Sparks, fall 3-2 in Truckee
TRUCKEE, California — The Elko volleyball team split its weekend matches; falling a set shy against a perennial power and sweeping a bottom dweller. On Friday, the Lady Indians nearly knocked off the Lady Wolverines on the road — dropping a five-set thriller in Truckee, California. As expected,...
Elko running late for first frost
ELKO – Snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada but Elko is past due for its first frost. Snow fell at higher elevations Monday morning around Mt. Rose Ski Resort, where flurries are expected to continue above 9,000 feet into Wednesday. A large band of stormy weather was cutting...
Riverton honors Hometown Hero
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Watch now: Finding housing in Elko, Nevada
Kimberly Clements of Underdog Street Ministries speaks with Perry White, 65, at the City of Elko Humanitarian Campground on July 29, 2022. White lives in the tent in background at left, but is looking for an apartment or other accommodations that he can afford.
Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races
RENO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed...
Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run. “Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon. Further details...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
City approves 'red zone' in front of new courthouse building
ELKO – Parking will be prohibited in front of the new District Court building on Idaho Street as a security measure, after the Elko County campus was expanded to two blocks. Elko City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to give Elko County permission to set up a temporary no-parking zone for vehicles in front of the building. The County must construct a permanent barrier within one year and fund the entire project.
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
Housing crunch keeps some Elkoans homeless
ELKO – Finding affordable housing is a big challenge for anyone, anywhere these days. For someone currently living in a homeless camp in Elko, Nevada, it is nearly impossible, according to a local group that provides meals and other aid. Perry White, a 65-year-old Army veteran, is growing weary...
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
Elko police seek public's help in locating suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
