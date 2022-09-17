ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

