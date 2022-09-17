Mineola takes down Bullard by one point in Week 4

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — The Mineola Yellowjackets beat the Bullard Panthers by one point in a close football game on Friday night.

The final score was: 44-43

Next week, Bullard will head to Carthage to take on the Bulldogs in the first week of district play, while Mineola will head to Mount Vernon in their first district game as well.

