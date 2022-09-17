ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MRA overcomes injuries, dominates Jackson Academy 21-6

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Madison-Ridgeland Academy coach Herbert Davis has only lost to cross-town rival Jackson Academy once. The Raiders upended Davis and the Patriots 30-7 in 2017 — MRA finished 8-5 that season, the worst record since leading the Patriots in 2014.

Davis continued his dominance over Jackson Academy (4-1) on Friday with a 21-6 victory over first-year coach Aubrey Blackwell. It was MRA's sixth consecutive double-digit victory.

"It means a lot — it's a big deal to us," Davis said. "I grew up when they were powerhouses so I have big-time respect for their program.

"Every win is always good, especially in the conference against a rival. We still got a lot of growing up to do. Gotta make more plays, but I'm proud of us for fighting."

The start of the 2022 season mirrors last season for MRA. The Patriots got back on track last year with wins over Simpson Academy and Jackson Academy to start a 10-game winning streak that ended with a MAIS Class 6A championship. MRA suffered back-to-back losses to Oakland (Tennessee) and Pulaski Academy (Arkansas) before cruising to a 27-14 victory over Simpson Academy last week.

However, that's where the comparisons between seasons end for Davis, especially after the Patriots lost starters Jeffery Polk and Pax Hughes to season-ending injuries earlier this season.

"We were playing a lot better last year at this game," Davis said. "That's the bottom line.

"We lost our leading tackler from last year Jefferey Polk. I mean our guys just find ways to make plays and step up."

MRA capitalized off three Jackson Academy turnovers for touchdowns; two coming from blocked punts. Senior Johnathan Latham answered with a 33-yard TD run on the first block punt with 6:19 remaining in the first quarter, following a six-yard TD run from junior Charles Simpson II in the second quarter.

The Patriot's defense shined holding the Raiders to six points without Polk, their top returning linebacker, and losing four-star linebacker Stone Blanton to South Carolina.

"We've got a lot of big guys out there on defense but we're a little underrated," Latham said. "People aren't scared of us like they used to. But we're coming out here and we're fighting every game."

Southern Miss commitment John White capped off the scoring for MRA with a 29-yard TD to Ben Horner. It was White's only touchdown pass of the game after throwing for 124 yards and two touchdowns last week. The junior was proud of how the Patriots' defense responded in a defensive game. MRA averaged 45.8 points through five games.

"Really the last two weeks the defense stepped up and kept us in the game," White said. "The offense we're kind of putting the pieces together right now. We got young guys trying to learn some new sports and figure some things out."

