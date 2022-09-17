Read full article on original website
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Seal pup at the beach
Ron LaRue spotted this seal pup on the beach in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It’s a good reminder to leave them alone if you see them. To learn more about seal pups, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group atwww.skmmr.org for information.
liveineverett.com
Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds
Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
myedmondsnews.com
Mural Project Edmonds’ 2022 mural going up on 4th Avenue
For so many who call Edmonds home, it feels like the perfect storybook setting. Mural Project Edmonds said this emotion is illustrated quite literally in its newest mural, located on the south-facing wall of 114 4th Ave. N. According to a Mural Project Edmonds announcement, muralist A.J. Power is painting...
Jesse Jones: ‘Squatter Busting Moms’ removing neighborhood home squatters on their own
“It’s not safe for us. It’s not safe for our kids. It just doesn’t feel very good,” said Dulcie Jones, who is part of a group called Squatter Busting Squad. Fed up with a squatting situation, Jones started a Facebook group with her friends Kristal Smith and Jasmine Villa of Spanaway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
All ages invited to learn about bird-friendly gardening Oct. 1-2
Edmonds Floretum Garden Club and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline are offering a new fall youth and family event Oct. 1-2, and this time it’s all about birds. Learn how the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden cares for its feathered friends and ways you can make your home and garden bird-friendly this winter. This event features fun activities for youth and adults as well as a take-home craft, while supplies last.
myedmondsnews.com
Findings of recent city waterfront study topic of Sept. 26 Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting
The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting a panel discussion from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 to explore the findings of the recent City of Edmonds waterfront study. The panelists include City of Edmonds Environmental Programs Manager Kernen Lien and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Bob McChesney. The waterfront study is...
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ilovekent.net
Car crashes into Nazes Seafood Restaurant in Kent Monday night
Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a car crashed into Nazes Seafood Restaurant at 26220 116 Ave SE in Kent (map below) on Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022. Cause of the crash was not released.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds assisted living facility plans Halloween Sweets and Greet Oct. 18
If you live in downtown Edmonds, don’t be surprised if you see a 90-year-old Princess Leia in your neighborhood on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It’s all a part of Cogir of Edmonds Assisted Living and Memory Care’s Sweets and Greet Halloween event. Cogir residents will be dressing in...
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
The Crime Blotter: Stolen car stuck in cement; suspect flees with young child, bottle of whiskey
The city of Lakewood is reporting that an individual stole a car and drove into a repaving project on North Gate Road. The suspect drove through the barricades around the project and onto freshly poured cement, getting themselves stuck in the pavement of the new roundabout. The suspect then attempted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Kristina Anne Brown: Remembered for her quiet strength and kind presence
May 7, 1974 – March 1, 2022. On March 1, 2022, Kristina Anne Brown died peacefully with her family at her bedside having been held with loving support in the challenging final months and weeks of her life. Throughout her struggles, her endurance was remarkable, and she never wavered in her determination and optimism as she met each difficulty with a spirit of resilience coupled with grace and generosity to all who became part of her world.
q13fox.com
2 students shot in drive-by after Renton homecoming dance
RENTON, Wash. - Police are looking to identify a suspect after two Renton High School students were shot in a drive-by while gathering at a park after a homecoming dance. Renton Police received several 911 calls around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for reports of a shooting at Kennydale Beach.
Yakima Herald Republic
Dr. McCoy of 'Star Trek' finally makes it to real outer space, thanks to Tacoma super fan
Tacoma resident Kris M. Smith has never met an extraterrestrial but she does have her own man-from-outer-space story. It began when "Star Trek's" Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy landed at the Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee in 1968 and it ended in 1999 when veteran actor DeForest Kelley, who played the character, died with Smith at his bedside.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 76 year old man
KING COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/20/22 12:30 p.m. The silver alert for John Ochoa issued in King County has been cancelled. The Washington State Patrol, at the request of the King's County Sheriff's Office, has issued a Silver Alert for 76 year old John Ochoa. Ochoa was last seen around 2...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood actor lands lead role in new ‘Conjuring the Beyond’ movie
Three years ago, Lynnwood local Jon Meggison would have laughed at you if you told him that he would go on to star in films. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he found himself out of work as a Seattle print model, his agency suggested he try acting. And from there, the 29-year-old’s career took off.
shorelineareanews.com
Restaurant Review: Pizza at The Local 104
Sue Stadler, LFP Elementary/Kellogg/Shorecrest graduate, enjoys a mushroom pizza at The Local 104 where she was having supper with her mother, Anne Stadler. Anne talked with Chef Tony Vujovich, co-owner of The Local 104. Chef Tony is truly the KING of local food!! Awesome supper at Local 104!!. He uses...
myeverettnews.com
Gunshot Victim Found In Everett Roadway Monday Night
Editor’s Update 9-20-2022 9:30 AM: Everett Police say the victim suffered non-threatening injuries and detectives are working to find out the circumstances of the shooting. At this point there have been no arrests. No details at this point but Everett Police responded shortly before 9 PM Monday night to...
Comments / 0