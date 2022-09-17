ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
The Independent

Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’

The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
