Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
‘Super mom’ Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for California kidnapping hoax
Calling her a manipulator and habitual liar, a federal judge on Monday sentenced Sherri Papini to 18 months in prison, ending a six-year saga that began when the Redding-area mom faked her own kidnapping and then shocked the world when she returned three weeks later with an outlandish tale of being abducted at gunpoint by two Latino women.
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Governor Signs Law to Crack Down on Increasing Street Racing, Takeovers and ‘Sideshows’
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed signed into law Monday a bill to prohibit street racing, takeovers and sideshows in parking lots across the state. The bipartisan Assembly Bill 2000, authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel of Woodland Hills, aims to crack down on the increasing practice, which has led a number of deaths.
Meet California's "red flag" law evangelist
Assault weapons, multiple high-capacity magazines, pistols, and other weapons seized from the home of homicide suspect Vu Thai, who was arrested June 5, 2022, in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose. Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department via AP. This is CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher,...
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
California employers will soon be banned for screening workers for marijuana
Employers in California will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana under a new law. Assembly Bill 2188, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, prevents employees from setting conditions of employment based on cannabis use while they're away from work. It also prevents them from hiring or firing based on that.
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again
On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
Part of California's Highway 1 closed, shelter-in-place issued for Moss Landing
A power plant fire triggered road closures and a shelter-in-place warning Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The world’s first long-distance phone lines were used by sneaky miners in California
One might think the world's first long-distance telephone line would have been between places like New York and Boston, but it was actually in the gold hills of California.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
2 arrested after commercial burglary in North County
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a commercial burglary in the Vista area, authorities said.
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
