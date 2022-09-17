ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Lancers Top Resorters In Volleyball Action

In Girls Volleyball last night Manitowoc Lutheran won a Big East Conference road match against Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah as the Lancers stopped the Resorters 3-sets to 1. Also in the conference, St. Mary Catholic sweeps Reedsville, Brillion swept Hilbert, Cedar Grove-Belgium topped Sheboygan Lutheran in 3. In Non-conference play, Kiel defeated...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

TR/Roncalli Earn Runner-Up Finish At Kiel Swimming Invite

The Two Rivers/Roncalli High School Girls Swim team was part of a 5-school invitational at Kiel Saturday. Information that we received over the weekend shows that the co-op finished 2nd in the team standings that also involved the host Kiel Raiders, Berlin, Clintonville, and Watertown. TR/Roncalli had 4 runner-up finishers...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fox Cities Marathon winners reflect on their victory

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Runners gathered from across the country to race in the 18th annual Fox Cities marathon on Sunday. The runners began their journeys to the finish line at 7 a.m. The marathon began at the UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus and ended at Riverside Park in Neenah. The first-place runner for the […]
NEENAH, WI
whby.com

Fans may have been doubled charged at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, WIS–An area financial institution is warning its customers about potential duplicate charges at Lambeau Field Sunday night. In a Facebook post, Prospera Credit Union says some of its members were charged twice for credit and debit card purchases at the stadium. Prospera says it has reached out...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

UW Green Bay Awarded Over $101,000 for Freshwater Fishing Research

The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has been awarded over $101,000. The money comes from a statewide initiative backed by the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers aimed at tackling the state’s Grand Water Challenges. $7,800 of that grant will go toward the student-led study of the economic...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtmj.com

Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee

The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

John J. LeBreck

John J. LeBreck, age 83, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his residence. John was born December 7, 1938, in Beaver Dam, WI, son of the late Merle and Cherry (Branstond) LeBreck. He attended schools in Manitowoc, graduating with the class of 1957 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. John entered the United States Air Force in 1957 and attended Syracuse University in 1958; he was a Russian translator until his discharge in 1961. On March the 2, 2007, John married the former Marilyn Maresh in Menominee, MI. He was a member and a past Exulted Ruler of the Manitowoc Elks Club # 687. John enjoyed fishing at Riley’s Point, hunting and riding his Harley Davidson.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Orrin Allen Skattebo

Orrin Allen Skattebo, 86, of Manitowoc passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Manitowoc Health Rehabilitation Center with his family by his side. Orrin was born on June 21, 1936 in Manitowoc County to the late Olvin and Sophie (Halderson) Skattebo. Orrin was skilled in many trades, retiring from Krueger Lumber as a truck driver. Orrin served his country in the United States Army in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri in April of 1955, and then he was deployed to Korea. Orrin enjoyed hunting with this two sons, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. He was always able to make people smile with his jokester personality.
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI

