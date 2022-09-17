John J. LeBreck, age 83, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his residence. John was born December 7, 1938, in Beaver Dam, WI, son of the late Merle and Cherry (Branstond) LeBreck. He attended schools in Manitowoc, graduating with the class of 1957 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. John entered the United States Air Force in 1957 and attended Syracuse University in 1958; he was a Russian translator until his discharge in 1961. On March the 2, 2007, John married the former Marilyn Maresh in Menominee, MI. He was a member and a past Exulted Ruler of the Manitowoc Elks Club # 687. John enjoyed fishing at Riley’s Point, hunting and riding his Harley Davidson.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO