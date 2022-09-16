ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Small plane crashes onto Southern California beach's jetty

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdBLT_0hz40iiJ00

A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said.

The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department.

“All passengers all are safely out and no injuries are reported at this time,” the agency said on Facebook.

The plane was being removed from the beach on Friday night.

Ventura is located about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Southern California woman killed in Highway 152 crash

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on Highway 152 Sunday night left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, two cars were driving eastbound near Dinosaur Point Road when a 2007 Lexus GS350 crashed into the back of a 2020 Kia Optima. The crash forced...
CASTAIC, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Southern California for Retirement

Southern California has five counties including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino. The border between Mexico and the United States lies on the southern border of the state. Southern California is famously known for Hollywood but is also home to the Walt Disney Company headquarters, Sony Pictures, and Warner Brothers. Though the area may seem all glitz and glitter, there are several smaller towns in the suburbs of southern California that make for great retirement living. Let’s look at some of the best!
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetty#Downtown Los Angeles#Traffic Accident
spectrumnews1.com

San Bernardino County resident assesses damage to home after mudslide

Greg Lecklitner assessed the damage to his home after a massive storm caused mudslides in a recently burned area in a Southern California mountain community. Thunderstorms triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
People

Body of 62-Year-Old Woman Found After She Went Missing in Southern California Mudslides

Doris Jagiello, a resident of Forest Falls, was found Thursday, deceased and "buried under several feet of mud, rocks and debris" following this week's mudslides A woman who went missing during this week's mudslides in Southern California has been found dead after several days of searching. Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found Thursday, deceased and "buried under several feet of mud, rocks and debris," according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. A massive storm last weekend caused debris to rush down...
FOREST FALLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway

Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Gizmodo

See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides

Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Mid-air plane crash leaves 3 dead in Colorado, authorities say

Three people are dead after two planes collided mid-air in Colorado Saturday, authorities said. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and the number of fatalities. No one with the sheriff’s office could be immediately reached Saturday for additional information. The collision was first reported at 8:54...
LONGMONT, CO
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
91K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy