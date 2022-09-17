University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and previewed Saturday's game against USF in Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals opened the season with a disappointing 31-7 loss to Syracuse on the road and then scored a 20-14 win over UCF in Orlando, Fla., before dropping a 35-31 decision to Florida State last Friday night. The Cardinals will play a team from the state of Florida for the third straight week.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO