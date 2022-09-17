Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Blake Nichelson is a 'Nole, another decision on the horizon, and 1 vs. 1 with Alex Atkins (OTB)
Florida State went west to land Top150 linebacker Blake Nichelson, beating out Oregon in the process. What are the Seminoles getting in Nichelson? On The Bench provides a scouting report from its live watch party with Coach AB, Kev, Brendan, and Nee. Then we get into the latest re: WR...
WATCH: Clips from FSU's Second Practice of BC Game Week
-- Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday morning for their second practice of Boston College game week. The 'Noles face off with the Eagles on Saturday at 8:00 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will be looking to move to 4-0. The media had open access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled eight-plus minutes of clips from practice, including footage of Jordan Travis, Darius Washington, Julian Armella, Tatum Bethune, and others. See the full video below:
WATCH: 4-star LB Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State
Florida State landed a commitment from Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson on Tuesday evening. Nichelson chose the Seminoles over Oregon and UCLA. He made his commitment at his high school gym, with it airing live on 247Sports.com YouTube channel. The video of his commitment is below:. The below video...
10 Stats/Facts about FSU that will impress you
Florida State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The strong start lends itself to some remarkable trends. Here are 10 stats/facts about the Seminoles that will impress you... 3. J-Trav is airing it out. Jordan Travis is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country via PFF as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recruiting Visitor List: Florida State vs. Boston College
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1