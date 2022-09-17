ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

WATCH: Clips from FSU's Second Practice of BC Game Week

-- Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday morning for their second practice of Boston College game week. The 'Noles face off with the Eagles on Saturday at 8:00 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will be looking to move to 4-0. The media had open access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled eight-plus minutes of clips from practice, including footage of Jordan Travis, Darius Washington, Julian Armella, Tatum Bethune, and others. See the full video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

WATCH: 4-star LB Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State

Florida State landed a commitment from Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson on Tuesday evening. Nichelson chose the Seminoles over Oregon and UCLA. He made his commitment at his high school gym, with it airing live on 247Sports.com YouTube channel. The video of his commitment is below:. The below video...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

10 Stats/Facts about FSU that will impress you

Florida State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The strong start lends itself to some remarkable trends. Here are 10 stats/facts about the Seminoles that will impress you... 3. J-Trav is airing it out. Jordan Travis is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country via PFF as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
