Louisville, KY

WATCH: Mike Norvell reviews FSU's First Practice of BC Game Week

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hit the practice fields on Tuesday morning to prepare for their upcoming game against Boston College. The Seminoles face the Eagles in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night at 8:00 PM. After practice, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to review Tuesday's practice. He also spoke on the development of Tate Rodemaker after his strong second half in the win against Louisville and the improvement of linebacker Brendan Gant. See the full video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Perry for your Thoughts: FSU proves the Mike Norvell Method works

After starting 2-0 for the first time in six years, heading into its ACC opener, the challenge was for Florida State Seminoles football to prove that Norvell’s message of rising against adversity and believing in the program was one that could be executed and that happened. That challenge turned...
Louisville offers '24 four-star OL from Southern California

The University of Louisville football staff is having a ton of success recruiting the state of California. The Cardinals have five commitments from Southern California in the Class of 2023, spearheaded by U of L quarterback commitment Pierce Clarkson. U of L coach Scott Satterfield and his staff are also in with several major targets in the Class of 2024.
Louisville's Defense Under Bryan Brown

Scott Satterfield inherited a very bad defensive team in 2019. The Cards were going to be a MAJOR project everywhere, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball following the 2018 season. Coupled with that, there was a lot of turnover, a vacuum of a recruiting class for 2019 (of which only 9 players still remain on the roster).
Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College

Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
FSU in the national stats, Week 3

How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
