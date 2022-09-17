Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
Norvell gives injury update, talks Rodemaker's performance against Louisville
The Florida State football team improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after beating Louisville on the road Friday night.
WATCH: Mike Norvell reviews FSU's First Practice of BC Game Week
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hit the practice fields on Tuesday morning to prepare for their upcoming game against Boston College. The Seminoles face the Eagles in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night at 8:00 PM. After practice, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to review Tuesday's practice. He also spoke on the development of Tate Rodemaker after his strong second half in the win against Louisville and the improvement of linebacker Brendan Gant. See the full video below:
Norvell: Jordan Travis being evaluated this week, 'if he’s prepared to play he’s going to play'
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State coach Mike Norvell said quarterback Jordan Travis is being evaluated during the week to determine if he’ll play against Boston College on Sunday. “Jordan is, we’re evaluating Jordan on how Jordan is doing. So Jordan, as this week progresses, if he’s prepared to play...
ESPN FPI: FSU's projected win total is nearly 9 games
Florida State’s most likely win total for 2022 is now 9 games, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. The FPI has FSU’s projected win-loss record at 8.6 wins to 3.4 losses. The metric ranks FSU 31st nationally and gives the Seminoles a 99.2 percent chance of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Perry for your Thoughts: FSU proves the Mike Norvell Method works
After starting 2-0 for the first time in six years, heading into its ACC opener, the challenge was for Florida State Seminoles football to prove that Norvell’s message of rising against adversity and believing in the program was one that could be executed and that happened. That challenge turned...
Louisville offers '24 four-star OL from Southern California
The University of Louisville football staff is having a ton of success recruiting the state of California. The Cardinals have five commitments from Southern California in the Class of 2023, spearheaded by U of L quarterback commitment Pierce Clarkson. U of L coach Scott Satterfield and his staff are also in with several major targets in the Class of 2024.
The Crunch Zone
Louisville’s Defense Under Bryan Brown
Scott Satterfield inherited a very bad defensive team in 2019. The Cards were going to be a MAJOR project everywhere, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball following the 2018 season. Coupled with that, there was a lot of turnover, a vacuum of a recruiting class for 2019 (of which only 9 players still remain on the roster).
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
FSU in the national stats, Week 3
How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Vault: How John L. Smith led UofL football to its greatest recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 1997, John L Smith quickly became an intriguing coaching candidate by turning Utah State into a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, Louisville was lost, and the Cards had just wrapped up a 1-10 season. On Nov. 24, 1997, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich hired Smith, knowing he...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
HipHopDX.com
EST Gee & Jack Harlow Link For Ever-Evolving 'Backstage Passes' Video
EST Gee and Jack Harlow have linked up for a new visual for their “Backstage Passes” collab — check it out below. Taken from Gee’s new album I Never Felt Nun, which arrived on Friday (September 16), the song’s video is directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0