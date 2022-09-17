ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

H.S. football: Unselfish play from Lawson, Stanfield lead Tennent to first win

By By Joe Fite
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

HORSHAM — Talk about taking one for the team.

William Tennent had scored just seven points in its first two games, so Panthers’ head coach Rich Clemens decided to make a change at the quarterback position.

Senior running back Tim Lawson moved to quarterback and senior Zach Stanfield switched from quarterback to tight end.

So far, so good.

Lawson exploded for three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 49 and 91 yards, and keyed a game-saving, 15-play drive down the stretch which he capped with a 1-yard touchdown blast to preserve Tennent’s 30-18 win over the Hatters.

Lawson led a late comeback in a 21-14 loss to Upper Merion last week, so it appears that the switch is paying dividends.

“How many quarterbacks would get moved from their position and pout?” Clemens asked. “Zach never pouted. He actually got more enthused. How many running backs are like, ‘Awe man, I never really wanted to play quarterback,” would take control of the team and do what he did this week? I can’t say anything but good things about those guys.”

Lawson’s running skills lend themselves to the Panthers’ run-option offense, but he can also throw the ball. He was only 1-for-3 passing for 13 yards against Hatboro-Horsham, but threw a 33-yard scoring toss against Upper Merion. His 91-yard scoring effort midway through the second quarter was a thing of beauty as he sprinted down the right sideline.

“It felt awesome,” Lawson said. “It felt amazing. I felt like I was running on clouds. It was awesome.”

He has run or thrown for five touchdowns in the last two games, but part of him would still like to be taking the handoffs instead of doing the handing off.

“I prefer running back, honestly,” Lawson said, “but quarterback’s been a really good role and I feel like I’m progressing as a runner, honestly, as a quarterback. I feel like I’m playing a quality role for them.”

Three things we learned:

1. Tennent doesn’t need the ball a whole lot to score. The Panthers had 17 touches in the first half and scored 17 points. Hatboro-Horsham had 30 touches, but was stopped twice inside the 15-yard line.

2. The Hatters can put together some drives. They used 15 plays spanning the first and second quarters, but were stopped at the Tennent 8-yard line. Their next drive covered eight plays and resulted in Michael Clauser's 12-yard touchdown run. They opened the third quarter with a 16-play drive which Mason Bynum capped with a 10-yard scoring run.

3. The Panthers came through when they had to. Hatboro-Horsham hung around and had a chance to make things interesting, trailing 24-18, at the start of the fourth quarter. But Lawson led Tennent on a 15-play scoring drive, leaving the Hatters with just three minutes to score. When they got the ball, the Panthers’ defense got big stops from Sean Michael Hazlett, Daniel Scheller and L.J. Rosales.

Game balls:

  • Mason Bynum, Hatboro-Horsham running back. The sophomore carried the ball nine times for 115 yards and scored on a 10-yard run with 2:23 left in the third quarter, cutting Tennent’s lead to 17-12.
  • Kyle Flack, William Tennent kicker. The junior lined up a 34-yard field goal and calmly sent it through the uprights to give the Panthers a 17-6 halftime lead.
  • L.J. Rosales, William Tennent running back/linebacker. The junior had quite a game. He carried the ball just once for 19 yards on a fake punt that kept Tennent’s final drive alive, then made the hit on Bynum during Hatboro-Horsham’s final drive, essentially ending the game.

They said it:

“The unselfishness of the two seniors, Timmy and Zach Stanfield, for one guy to go from quarterback to tight end and defensive tackle and be able to come in and play a big role is huge,” Clemens said.

“And then for Timmy to go from a safety and a running back to now running the show — just think about how unsettling that has to be for both of them. There’s so many opportunities in this day and age for guys to be selfish and ‘me’ players. Neither one of them are that and I’m grateful to have those guys.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: H.S. football: Unselfish play from Lawson, Stanfield lead Tennent to first win

