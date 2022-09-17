ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

5 Takeaways: Scott Satterfield previews game against USF

University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and previewed Saturday's game against USF in Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals opened the season with a disappointing 31-7 loss to Syracuse on the road and then scored a 20-14 win over UCF in Orlando, Fla., before dropping a 35-31 decision to Florida State last Friday night. The Cardinals will play a team from the state of Florida for the third straight week.
247Sports

WATCH: Clips from FSU's Second Practice of BC Game Week

-- Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday morning for their second practice of Boston College game week. The 'Noles face off with the Eagles on Saturday at 8:00 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will be looking to move to 4-0. The media had open access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled eight-plus minutes of clips from practice, including footage of Jordan Travis, Darius Washington, Julian Armella, Tatum Bethune, and others. See the full video below:
247Sports

10 Stats/Facts about FSU that will impress you

Florida State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The strong start lends itself to some remarkable trends. Here are 10 stats/facts about the Seminoles that will impress you... 3. J-Trav is airing it out. Jordan Travis is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country via PFF as...
middlesboronews.com

Concerns aplenty for Cardinals

Yellow flags weren’t the only thing flying around Cardinal Stadium Friday night where Louisville’s puzzling, Jekyll/Hyde football team fell to Florida State (3-0, 1-0) 35-31 in a disappointing home debut witnessed by an announced crowd of 46,459 and a national TV audience. There were plenty of red flags,...
247Sports

WATCH: 4-star LB Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State

Florida State landed a commitment from Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson on Tuesday evening. Nichelson chose the Seminoles over Oregon and UCLA. He made his commitment at his high school gym, with it airing live on 247Sports.com YouTube channel. The video of his commitment is below:. The below video...
247Sports

Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville

Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
247Sports

FSU in the national stats, Week 3

How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
WHAS 11

Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
leoweekly.com

WLKY.com

WMBB

