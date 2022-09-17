Read full article on original website
Related
5 Takeaways: Scott Satterfield previews game against USF
University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and previewed Saturday's game against USF in Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals opened the season with a disappointing 31-7 loss to Syracuse on the road and then scored a 20-14 win over UCF in Orlando, Fla., before dropping a 35-31 decision to Florida State last Friday night. The Cardinals will play a team from the state of Florida for the third straight week.
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
Blake Nichelson is a 'Nole, another decision on the horizon, and 1 vs. 1 with Alex Atkins (OTB)
Florida State went west to land Top150 linebacker Blake Nichelson, beating out Oregon in the process. What are the Seminoles getting in Nichelson? On The Bench provides a scouting report from its live watch party with Coach AB, Kev, Brendan, and Nee. Then we get into the latest re: WR...
Mike Norvell provides update on FSU players injured during Louisville game
Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday and shared with the media some updates regarding Florida State players who were injured in their win against Louisville last Friday. "Coming through this weekend, we were able to get further testing," Norvell told reporters regarding the injuries to players like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Clips from FSU's Second Practice of BC Game Week
-- Florida State returned to the practice fields on Wednesday morning for their second practice of Boston College game week. The 'Noles face off with the Eagles on Saturday at 8:00 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles will be looking to move to 4-0. The media had open access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled eight-plus minutes of clips from practice, including footage of Jordan Travis, Darius Washington, Julian Armella, Tatum Bethune, and others. See the full video below:
10 Stats/Facts about FSU that will impress you
Florida State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The strong start lends itself to some remarkable trends. Here are 10 stats/facts about the Seminoles that will impress you... 3. J-Trav is airing it out. Jordan Travis is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country via PFF as...
middlesboronews.com
Concerns aplenty for Cardinals
Yellow flags weren’t the only thing flying around Cardinal Stadium Friday night where Louisville’s puzzling, Jekyll/Hyde football team fell to Florida State (3-0, 1-0) 35-31 in a disappointing home debut witnessed by an announced crowd of 46,459 and a national TV audience. There were plenty of red flags,...
WATCH: 4-star LB Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State
Florida State landed a commitment from Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson on Tuesday evening. Nichelson chose the Seminoles over Oregon and UCLA. He made his commitment at his high school gym, with it airing live on 247Sports.com YouTube channel. The video of his commitment is below:. The below video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville
Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
FSU in the national stats, Week 3
How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
Snap Counts for FSU’s win over Louisville
Here’s a look at who played, and how much, in Florida State’s win over Louisville. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 SG George Washington III
The guard from Dayton, who formerly played in the city of Louisville, decommitted from the Buckeyes earlier this month.
While FSU remains outside the AP Top 25, they continue to appear on more and more ballots
Florida State is ranked No. 27 overall in the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday afternoon. As has been the case the past several weeks, FSU continues to appear on more and more ballots and find themselves trending up with some individual voters. FSU was at No. 32 overall last week.
WHAS 11
Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found
Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
WLKY.com
Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Portland neighborhood has left a man dead. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Pirtle Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a...
Bay contractor refutes charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man once accused of fraudulently obtaining a license for construction work and then using it in Bay County has settled the criminal case against him and spoke exclusively to News 13 about the case Monday. Gordon Andrews said he was targeted by law enforcement and charged with several felonies […]
Wave 3
Third day of Kevon Lawless trial: Key witness arrested for perjury after testimony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial continued into the new week for Kevon Lawless, accused of killing Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles in August 2020. He’s facing two charges of murder. On Monday, the jury heard testimony from Brandon Ross, who said he drove Lawless to Waddles’s house....
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0