New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is making his case for one of the best linemen in the NFL. Thomas had a shaky start to his career as he allowed a league-high 57 pressures in his rookie season. In that year, the former Georgia Bulldog also gave up 10 sacks and 39 hurries. Many were out on the former No. 4 overall pick after that disastrous start to his career.

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO