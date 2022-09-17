Read full article on original website
Bills lineman Bobby Hart suspended after striking Titans coach
The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game on Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win. Hart was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won’t be...
Giants' Andrew Thomas the NFL's highest-graded OT after two weeks
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is making his case for one of the best linemen in the NFL. Thomas had a shaky start to his career as he allowed a league-high 57 pressures in his rookie season. In that year, the former Georgia Bulldog also gave up 10 sacks and 39 hurries. Many were out on the former No. 4 overall pick after that disastrous start to his career.
