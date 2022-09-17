ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Vintage Canton event enlivens downtown

By The Repository
 4 days ago
CANTON – Salut! Raise a toast to downtown Canton.

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Vintage Canton on Thursday night.

The sophisticated event showcases the center city alongside live music, chef-inspired food, and quality wines and craft beers. Participants were able to mingle downtown while receiving eight wine tastings with a collectible souvenir wine glass, breads and cheeses, arts and entertainment.

Tasting plates also were available for purchase from participating restaurants.

The event featured wineries, breweries and restaurants such as Gervasi Vineyard, Nauti Vine Winery, Canton Brewing Co., Fromage du Monde, and Scratch Steakhouse & Lounge.

spectrumnews1.com

Akron to add more speed tables to roadways based on resident input

AKRON, Ohio — Speed tables installed earlier this year to slow down Akron’s lead-footed drivers will reappear next year, and some could be in new locations, the city said. Earlier this year, 28 speed tables were installed on 14 Akron streets. The tables were positioned in all 10 wards, with some areas requiring two tables.
AKRON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger

Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
