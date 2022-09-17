Vintage Canton event enlivens downtown

CANTON – Salut! Raise a toast to downtown Canton.

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Vintage Canton on Thursday night.

The sophisticated event showcases the center city alongside live music, chef-inspired food, and quality wines and craft beers. Participants were able to mingle downtown while receiving eight wine tastings with a collectible souvenir wine glass, breads and cheeses, arts and entertainment.

Tasting plates also were available for purchase from participating restaurants.

The event featured wineries, breweries and restaurants such as Gervasi Vineyard, Nauti Vine Winery, Canton Brewing Co., Fromage du Monde, and Scratch Steakhouse & Lounge.