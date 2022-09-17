Tennessee football commit Ayden Bussell to continue celebration with Vols visit after crazy win

Ayden Bussell could hardly contain his excitement.

Mt. Juliet's coaches and players stormed the field after the Golden Bears kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat White County 45-43, and the three-star Tennessee football commitment was right in the middle of the celebration.

"That was the craziest game of my career," Bussell said. " … 45-43, one second to go, we kick a field goal and we got it. I give so many props to this team and how much we've improved since last year because that sort of result would not have happened last year.

"Last year we would've folded under the pressure, but this year we know we're a good team and we have to be better every week. We did that tonight."

Bussell anchored an offensive line for the Golden Bears (3-1, 2-0 Region 5-5A) that led to more than 300 yards rushing against the Warriors (4-1, 1-1) and said that the celebration was going to continue for a few more hours.

Once he got home, he planned on celebrating some more and then there's a trip to Knoxville on Saturday night for the Vols' home game against Akron.

A heavy favorite against the Zips, Bussell fully expects the Vols to roll to another win and said that he's really looking forward to making another trip to Knoxville and experiencing the gameday atmosphere.

Bussell also plans to attend the Vols' SEC opener against Florida.

"Last year I never really got to experience a home rivalry game for Tennessee like the Florida game because I was on the road just taking visits everywhere," Bussell said. "I got to see Tennessee play Ole Miss and then I saw them play at Alabama last year. Seeing that the Florida game is sold out two weeks before the game even happens, that's something different.

"I'm excited to see what Coach (Josh) Heupel's staff has turned the program into with a game like that. We're going to be one of the best offenses in the nation here in a few years, but I'm excited to see the progress being made in person from year one to year two."

