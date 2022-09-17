Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
WRGB
Runners lace up for Arsenal City 5K
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — The city of Watervliet hosting its 39th Arsenal City 5K run Sunday. The nearly 40-year staple returning after a one year hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020. The city's mayor telling CBS 6 why the race is key in bringing the community together. "Well,...
WRGB
Albany Medical Center announces unified brand
Albany Medical Center announced it's evolving its brand, as its footprint in the Capital Region also grows. Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and the visiting nurses will now share a common visual identity anchored by the Albany Med health system name and logo. Hospital...
WRGB
Arrest made in July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police have made an arrest in the July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady that killed John Bass. On July 1, 2022 police responded to a report of a shooting at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady. Upon arrival, Bass was found with...
WRGB
Albany High School briefly under lock down following altercation between students
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A district spokesperson with the Albany School District says that Albany High School was under lock down procedures following what they are calling an altercation between students where a knife was discovered. We're told the lock down was initiated just before 1:00 PM at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
6th annual Tunnel to Towers Capital Region Tower Climb honors the firefighters of 9/11
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Last week at this time we said it a lot, never forget, that of course in regards honoring those who lost their lives or have been impacted by the attacks on September 11th, 2001...an organization steadfast in that message fundraising in a unique way in Albany Sunday,
WRGB
Are school safety conversations having an impact on students?
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the school year only a few weeks old, multiple districts across the Capital Region have seen school threats, leading to more conversations about school safety. CBS6 wanted to know how these ongoing conversations about school safety and potential threats affect our students?. "Because...
WRGB
Electric vehicle drivers shine spotlight on sustainability ahead of fair
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — It's the New York State Capital District Drive Electric Week and the Sustainability Fair in Schenectady in town to promote it. The city of Schenectady says National Drive Electric Week's goal is to raise awareness of the benefits of all electric or plug in hybrid vehicles- board chair of Schenectady Greenmarket Haley Viccaro tells CBS 6 the city has been a leader in promoting electric vehicles.
WRGB
Cohoes man arrested for stealing gun loaded with ammunition
Cohoes, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man has been arrested for stealing a gun loaded with ammunition. Nhuygel T. Dingee, 34, of Cohoes was arrested by police on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m., after a domestic dispute at a Congress Street residence. According to police, Dingee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Arrests made in Gang Assault case in Warren County
Warren County, NY (WRGB) — Two Warren County men have been arrested and charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to an assault taking place on Canada Street.
WRGB
Military organization looking to the community to help at risk veterans
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — September is, and one military organization is encouraging the community to be the one to help veterans at risk. The American Legion Auxiliary's Department of New York is traveling the state this month to promote the 'Be The One' campaign, a nationally funded program aimed at providing more services and resources to local veterans struggling with mental health issues.
WRGB
Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, are you registered to vote?
(WRGB) — Election day is right around the corner, and if you haven't registered to vote yet, you still have time. Tuesday is Voter Registration Day with the goal to make sure you’re ready to vote in November. Election officials are reminding people they have until October 14th...
WRGB
Six people arrested following investigation into drug sales in Saratoga County
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says that a lengthy investigation has led to the arrests of 6 people in the county. According to investigators, 31-year-old Terry Fauntleroy and Felix Ortega, 55, were arrested back on September 14th, accused of selling drugs throughout Saratoga County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver, passenger on drug, other charges
WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested two people, following a traffic stop in the county. Deputies stopped the black Jeep Compass for a broken brake light, according to investigators. It was then, according to the Sheriff's Office, that deputies observed a scale with white...
WRGB
Man facing charges, accused of threatening to murder Fulton County Sheriff
NORTHHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Northhampton man, accused of making threats against a member of law enforcement. According to investigators, 51-year-old Jason T. Blowers, is accused of making phone threats to murder the Fulton County Sheriff, Richard Giardino. He is also accused of...
WRGB
Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges, according to sheriff's office
CANAJOHAIRE, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a Canajoharie man was arrested on an arrest warrant. Investigators say 36-year-old Michael Bell was arrested on an arrest warrant, accused of sale and possession of a controlled substance following an investigation. Bell was taken into custody, arraigned...
WRGB
Man accused of sharing intimate photos of ex-girlfriend through a group work chat
SAUGERTIES, NY (WRGB) — Police in Saugerties have arrested a man, accused of sharing intimate photos with others. Police have charged 38-year-old Jeffrey Wilder on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful dissemination if intimate images. The investigation dates back to July, when the victim filed a report with police. Wilder...
Comments / 0