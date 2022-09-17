ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WRGB

Runners lace up for Arsenal City 5K

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — The city of Watervliet hosting its 39th Arsenal City 5K run Sunday. The nearly 40-year staple returning after a one year hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020. The city's mayor telling CBS 6 why the race is key in bringing the community together. "Well,...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Albany Medical Center announces unified brand

Albany Medical Center announced it's evolving its brand, as its footprint in the Capital Region also grows. Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and the visiting nurses will now share a common visual identity anchored by the Albany Med health system name and logo. Hospital...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Arrest made in July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police have made an arrest in the July homicide at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady that killed John Bass. On July 1, 2022 police responded to a report of a shooting at Vibez Bar & Lounge in Schenectady. Upon arrival, Bass was found with...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Are school safety conversations having an impact on students?

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the school year only a few weeks old, multiple districts across the Capital Region have seen school threats, leading to more conversations about school safety. CBS6 wanted to know how these ongoing conversations about school safety and potential threats affect our students?. "Because...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Electric vehicle drivers shine spotlight on sustainability ahead of fair

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — It's the New York State Capital District Drive Electric Week and the Sustainability Fair in Schenectady in town to promote it. The city of Schenectady says National Drive Electric Week's goal is to raise awareness of the benefits of all electric or plug in hybrid vehicles- board chair of Schenectady Greenmarket Haley Viccaro tells CBS 6 the city has been a leader in promoting electric vehicles.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes man arrested for stealing gun loaded with ammunition

Cohoes, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man has been arrested for stealing a gun loaded with ammunition. Nhuygel T. Dingee, 34, of Cohoes was arrested by police on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m., after a domestic dispute at a Congress Street residence. According to police, Dingee...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Arrests made in Gang Assault case in Warren County

Warren County, NY (WRGB) — Two Warren County men have been arrested and charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to an assault taking place on Canada Street.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WRGB

Military organization looking to the community to help at risk veterans

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — September is, and one military organization is encouraging the community to be the one to help veterans at risk. The American Legion Auxiliary's Department of New York is traveling the state this month to promote the 'Be The One' campaign, a nationally funded program aimed at providing more services and resources to local veterans struggling with mental health issues.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges, according to sheriff's office

CANAJOHAIRE, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a Canajoharie man was arrested on an arrest warrant. Investigators say 36-year-old Michael Bell was arrested on an arrest warrant, accused of sale and possession of a controlled substance following an investigation. Bell was taken into custody, arraigned...
CANAJOHARIE, NY

