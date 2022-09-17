Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down. Sixteen members play at one of the “Big Six” schools, which include Don Bosco, Bergen Catholic, St. Peter’s Prep, St. Joseph (Mont.), DePaul and Paramus Catholic. Seven will play in Saturday’s game, plus, three from the Next 25. Let’s break them down:

