ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Morristown - Field hockey recap

Anna Stock scored a pair of goals and had an assist to lead Randolph to a 3-0 win over Morristown in Morristown. Joelle Yurchuk also found the cage and Katrina Lachanski collected two assists for Randolph, which stayed hot in the rivalry after beating Morristown three times in 2021.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills

Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
WAYNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Sports
City
Blairstown, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Valley defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Shane Feder had a goal and two assists to lead Pascack Valley past Bergenfield 4-0 in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (3-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Dan Lin and Nolan Wasserman also scored a goal while Ethan Schwartz and Ian...
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap

Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
NJ.com

South River defeats Roselle - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Bello Gonzalez’s second-half goals lifted South River past Roselle 2-0 in South River. Tiago Capela also recorded an assist for South River (4-0-1) as it finished with 12 shots on goal. Roselle fell to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

N.J.’s No. 1 & 2 football recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – meet in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down. Sixteen members play at one of the “Big Six” schools, which include Don Bosco, Bergen Catholic, St. Peter’s Prep, St. Joseph (Mont.), DePaul and Paramus Catholic. Seven will play in Saturday’s game, plus, three from the Next 25. Let’s break them down:
NFL
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy