Thousands of companies might avoid collapse this winter after the Government announced a new package of energy bill support, but business groups warned it is just a “short-term fix”.Ministers said the new scheme could roughly halve the price paid for wholesale gas and electricity by non-domestic customers, which include schools and charities.The Government will foot part of an organisation’s bill if the wholesale price of gas and electricity stays above a set level.The support will work differently depending on what kind of energy tariff an organisation is on.Ministers said the support will approximately match the per-unit price households will pay to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO