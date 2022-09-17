ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap

Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap

Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Newton defeats North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Dominic Celi’s late second-half goal put the game out of reach as Newton defeated North Warren 2-0 in Blairstown. Zach Robinson got the scoring going for Newton (3-2) off an assist from Andrei Hook. North Warren fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap

Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 East Brunswick tops J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Mikayla Mandleur scored two goals to help lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past J.P. Stevens 7-0 in East Brunswick. Emma Bergamotto also had two goals with Sydney Taha tallying a goal and an assist. Samara Stein had a goal and Claudia Volino scored off of a penalty kick. Theresa Steiner added two assists with Hayley Cepeda and Addison Carr also had an assist each.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops Cedar Grove for 4th shutout

Junior Eddie Krupski scored twice to lead Seton Hall Prep, the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Cedar Grove in Cedar Grove. Seniors Karan Chauhan and Julien Siljanovski each had two assists for Seton Hall Prep (5-1), which recorded its fourth shutout. Senior Joaquin Niehenke, junior Whye Li Ong and sophomores Lucas Mendes and Daniel Ariza had a goal apiece.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

South River defeats Roselle - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Bello Gonzalez’s second-half goals lifted South River past Roselle 2-0 in South River. Tiago Capela also recorded an assist for South River (4-0-1) as it finished with 12 shots on goal. Roselle fell to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills

Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close

A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Notre Dame stops Lawrence for 4th straight win

Junior Ryan Watson tallied twice to help lift Notre Dame to its fourth straight victory with a 3-1 win over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Senior James Ferraro added a goal while sophomore Luigi Barricelli and senior JP Colter got the assists for Notre Dame (5-2). Junior keeper Chase Burrows finished with six saves.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
