Mikayla Mandleur scored two goals to help lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past J.P. Stevens 7-0 in East Brunswick. Emma Bergamotto also had two goals with Sydney Taha tallying a goal and an assist. Samara Stein had a goal and Claudia Volino scored off of a penalty kick. Theresa Steiner added two assists with Hayley Cepeda and Addison Carr also had an assist each.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO