Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap
Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Newton defeats North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Dominic Celi’s late second-half goal put the game out of reach as Newton defeated North Warren 2-0 in Blairstown. Zach Robinson got the scoring going for Newton (3-2) off an assist from Andrei Hook. North Warren fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
No. 15 East Brunswick tops J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mandleur scored two goals to help lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past J.P. Stevens 7-0 in East Brunswick. Emma Bergamotto also had two goals with Sydney Taha tallying a goal and an assist. Samara Stein had a goal and Claudia Volino scored off of a penalty kick. Theresa Steiner added two assists with Hayley Cepeda and Addison Carr also had an assist each.
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops Cedar Grove for 4th shutout
Junior Eddie Krupski scored twice to lead Seton Hall Prep, the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Cedar Grove in Cedar Grove. Seniors Karan Chauhan and Julien Siljanovski each had two assists for Seton Hall Prep (5-1), which recorded its fourth shutout. Senior Joaquin Niehenke, junior Whye Li Ong and sophomores Lucas Mendes and Daniel Ariza had a goal apiece.
Passaic Tech over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Passaic Tech scored three goals after the break to rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit and beat Clifton 4-3 in Passaic. The win improved Passaic Tech’s record to 4-0, the best start to a season in program history.
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Girls soccer: Cruz lifts North Arlington past Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena (PHOTOS)
Junior Lia Cruz scored a second-half goal to lead North Arlington to a 1-0 win over Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The win marked North Arlington’s (4-0) fourth straight win and its second shutout of the campaign so far. Lyndhurst fell to 2-3-1. The N.J. High School...
South River defeats Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Bello Gonzalez’s second-half goals lifted South River past Roselle 2-0 in South River. Tiago Capela also recorded an assist for South River (4-0-1) as it finished with 12 shots on goal. Roselle fell to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Hun over Academy of the New Church - Field hockey recap
Ava Olender and Mia Chiodo each scored a goal to lead Hun to a 2-0 win over Academy of the New Church in Pennsylvania. Logan Frith and Phoebe Thielmann registered assists in the win.
Boys soccer: Eitner nets OT winner to lift No. 17 Don Bosco Prep past Paramus Cath.
Luke Eitner scored the match winner in overtime as Don Bosco Prep, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, got by Paramus Catholic 1-0 in Paramus. Senior Junior Lagunas assisted on Eitner’s goal for Don Bosco Prep (3-2-1), which is on a four-game unbeaten streak. Goalie Dennis Mirante finished with six saves as Don Bosco outshot Paramus Catholic 16-6.
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
Toms River North over Southern - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli recorded a hat trick and Katie Marra hit a career milestone to lead Toms River North to a 5-3 win over Southern in Toms River. Marra, a senior goalie, made 13 saves, including the 200th of her career.
Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills
Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close
Boys soccer: Notre Dame stops Lawrence for 4th straight win
Junior Ryan Watson tallied twice to help lift Notre Dame to its fourth straight victory with a 3-1 win over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Senior James Ferraro added a goal while sophomore Luigi Barricelli and senior JP Colter got the assists for Notre Dame (5-2). Junior keeper Chase Burrows finished with six saves.
