West Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Simsbury, CT
Simsbury, CT
West Hartford, CT
West Hartford, CT
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Wednesday morning

DOING IT LOCAL VIDEO: Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests. Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Doing It Local captured video of the aftermath outside. Updated: 2 hours ago. All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH

Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
WATERTOWN, CT
i95 ROCK

A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury

There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
WOLCOTT, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a double shooting in Hartford on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ernesto Morales of Manchester. Police said it happened in the area of 640 Broad St. around 3:30 pm. They said the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

