1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
Eyewitness News
Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
One dead, one wounded in Hartford shooting
One person is dead and another wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Hartford. Police were dispatched to the area of 640 Broad Street around 3:30 p.m. as a result of a ShotSpotter activation.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
DOING IT LOCAL VIDEO: Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests. Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Doing It Local captured video of the aftermath outside. Updated: 2 hours ago. All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data...
Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
1 dead in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury
There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
Eyewitness News
Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a double shooting in Hartford on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ernesto Morales of Manchester. Police said it happened in the area of 640 Broad St. around 3:30 pm. They said the...
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Eyewitness News
Southington police respond to 18 ‘smash and grab’ burglaries throughout town
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington asked vehicle owners to be mindful of valuables being left in plain view. They said they recently responded to 18 smash and grab burglaries throughout town. “All have been locked vehicles with valuables left in plain view,” said Lt. Keith Egan, Southington police....
Eyewitness News
Officers arresting more people for possessing so-called ‘ghost’ guns
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the state said they’ve been dealing with more and more criminals armed with so-called “ghost” guns. They described the guns as homemade weapons that aren’t regulated for safety and are virtually untraceable. In West Haven, police said the...
