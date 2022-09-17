Read full article on original website
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason
Expect the Cat Man "in some capacity" in the postseason for Los Angeles
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Give Yankees 9-8 Win
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton delivered a clutch, walk-off grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bronx Bombers a 9-8 win in New York Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, out since June 1 with a fractured shoulder, started his rehab assignment on Monday and hopes to return to the majors this year.
Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95
NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge socks 60th homer in comeback win
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third American League player to hit 60 homers in a season, reaching the milestone
ESPN
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record
Open up the Major League Baseball record books and make some changes. Spencer Strider has arrived. The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter recorded his 200th strikeout in just 130 innings pitched, a new MLB record. Strider passed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who set the record ...
