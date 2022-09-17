ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AllClemson

Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

Open up the Major League Baseball record books and make some changes. Spencer Strider has arrived.  The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter recorded his 200th strikeout in just 130 innings pitched, a new MLB record. Strider passed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who set the record ...
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

