sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 3): Greenwich loses some support, but remains a decisive No. 1
So if Shelton beats Ridgefield by 41, and if Greenwich gives up 42 to the Tigers (while scoring 49), and if you’re one of the 24 voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll, where do you rank them, dear CIAC observer?. If you’re five of those voters, you...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Masuk football coach Steve Christy gains strength from team, coaching after wife's passing
MONROE — Steve Christy met Cathy Pinciaro in 1978 when they were students at Sacred Heart University. It was over at Chubby’s Pub, attached to the school’s dining hall. “I said that day, ‘I’m going to marry that girl,’” the Masuk football coach remembered. “I married her.”
Eyewitness News
Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years. The stadium needs some repair. Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
NewsTimes
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
greenwichsentinel.com
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford – Senior Pastor Nathan Hart tells the story of this “big idea”. Rev. Dr. and Senior Pastor Nathan Hart presides over a congregation of 600-plus in his historic (1731) backcountry Stanwich Church. But he’s also presided over a Sunday evening service in the south end of Stamford. “We were renting a room in the Revolution Boxing Gym on Pacific Street,” he tells, “and it was really cool. We packed the place out – well over 120 people most weeks, just to worship and to hear the word. The same sermon that was preached in the morning here, that pastor would go preach it there, with some different illustrations. Because here, you’re like, ‘There I was, at the country club,’” but then in Stamford you’re not going to use that same illustration.”
Norwalk man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Stamford
A Norwalk man was killed in a multivehicle and motorcycle crash on I-95 that shut down the interstate for hours.
NewsTimes
Danbury's Great Plain School wins national 'Blue Ribbon' award for closing achievement gaps
DANBURY - Great Plain Elementary School has received national recognition for achievements in successfully closing education gaps among its enrolled students. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated the Danbury school, along with three others in the state, for receiving a 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools designation from the U.S. Department of Education.
Lost and found: Dolan Middle School time capsule from 1997 unveiled in Stamford
After a few unsuccessful digs for a 25-year-old time capsule outside Dolan Middle School, it was finally found back in June. On Saturday, Mike Rinaldi’s seventh grade class of 1997, finally got together to open it up.
23-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused 5-Hour Closure Of I-95 Stretch In Stamford
A 23-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed in a crash that caused a five-hour closure on a stretch of I-95. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 8 in Stamford at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle struck...
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
NewsTimes
New Ridgefield plan doesn't aim for 125 affordable units over 5 years — but 'meat' of draft remains
RIDGEFIELD — A fourth version of the the town's Affordable Housing Plan is ready and will be presented for a vote by the selectmen at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The latest version of the long-delayed plan comes after a four-and-a-half-hour workshop session with the town's Board of Selectmen and Affordable Housing Committee.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Ringo Starr, The B-52’s to rock the stage this week
Conn. (WTNH) — The legendary Sir Ringo Starr and new-wave superstars of The B-52’s are set to rock the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of acts stopping in the state this week:. Monday, September 19 — Sunday, September 25. Ricky Montgomery | Sept. 20: Toad’s...
Winning $2M Powerball Ticket Sold At Shell Station In Prospect
A Connecticut resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize. An unnamed resident of the New Haven County town of Prospect won the prize from a ticket purchased at a Shell gas station, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 15. The gas station is located at 28 Waterbury Road in Prospect,...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off promises to be ‘bigger and better’ for 10th annual event
RIDGEFIELD — With organizers promising it will be “bigger and better than ever,” the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club is preparing for the 10th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off event in Ridgefield. Free and open to the public, this year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to...
