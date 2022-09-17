CareFlight called to crash on SR 380 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley Township late Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash in the 3600 block of state Route 380 near Cemetery Road around 11:39 p.m., according to OSHP dispatch.

Dispatch tells News Center 7 that at least one person was injured, and CareFlight was on scene ready to transport.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

