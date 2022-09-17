ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

CareFlight called to crash on SR 380 in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzibI_0hz3xa5K00

GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley Township late Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash in the 3600 block of state Route 380 near Cemetery Road around 11:39 p.m., according to OSHP dispatch.

>>1 seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Greene County

Dispatch tells News Center 7 that at least one person was injured, and CareFlight was on scene ready to transport.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Perry Township

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Perry Township, outside of West Mansfield, Monday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Euans, 27, of Marion, was stopped at the intersection of State Route 292 and County Road 12 when he proceeded into the intersection and pulled into the path of Eva Welbaum, 32, of East Liberty, who was northbound on 292.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Greene County, OH
Government
County
Greene County, OH
City
Spring Valley, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Greene County, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Careflight#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Greene County Dispatch#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

City manager of Middletown announces new city fire chief

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli named acting fire chief, Tom Snively, as the new fire chief for Middletown Division of Fire, according to a news release. Snively is a 30-year veteran of the Middletown Fire Department and became deputy chief in 2006 and assistant chief in 2016.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel; gun recovered

A drunk driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Township Road 217, near Scott’s Equipment Rental, and located a vehicle in the westbound lane of TR 217, east of the railroad.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

WANTED PERSON – Around 8:17 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to an effort to assist Children’s Services with an issue. While at the residence the offender was located in the basement and it was found she had an active warrant for her arrest. Jeremy Jones was arrested in the process, and while officers were arresting Jones, they were informed Lesa Smith was also in the basement with methamphetamine on her. No methamphetamine was located, but she was arrested for a warrant out of Bellefontaine for failing to appear on a driving without a license charge. She was transported to the jail to be held on a $2,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health

The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
TROY, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy